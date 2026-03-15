Fernando Alonso blasts latest F1 embarrassment: 'The worst show you can have'

Fernando Alonso's sharp tongue has lashed out at F1 in general after another Aston Martin disaster-class at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Aston Martin's Big Hairy Audacious Goal in Shanghai (BHAG, for any Andy Cowell fans amongst you) was to...finish the race.

But even that wasn't possible for Alonso and Lance Stroll, who both retired from the race on laps 32 and nine respectively. The Canadian's was due to a battery issue, while Aston Martin confirmed Alonso's retirement was due to 'discomfort from the vibrations'.

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This discomfort was most apparent via Alonso's onboard camera footage which depicted the vibrating AMR26 shaking down the start/finish straight, where at one point he had to lift his hands off the steering wheel.

On top of the visible discomfort caused by the vibrations from the Honda power unit Alonso was also overtaken breezily by a Cadillac, to which the Spaniard to delivered a sarcastic wave.

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Alonso claims vibrations worse at Chinese GP

Speaking to F1 journalist Adam Cooper, Alonso informed him that the vibrations were worse in China compared to Melbourne.

Alonso was also asked about the reliability of his rivals with seven cars failing to finish the Chinese GP in total, four of which didn't start the race in the first place.

The Audi of Gabriel Bortoleto and Williams of Alex Albon were both forced to sit out the Chinese GP, while neither McLaren car was able to line up on the grid for lights out. It was later reported that Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri suffered two entirely separate electrical issues with their Mercedes power unit.

On these four cars failing to start, Alonso's verdict was damming on F1, and said it was the 'the worst show you can have.'

READ MORE: McLaren F1 disaster as both drivers out of Chinese Grand Prix before start

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