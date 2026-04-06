Lewis Hamilton answers F1 fan prayers as Kim Kardashian makes Ferrari debut

If this isn't a hard launch for Lewis and Kim we don't know what is

Lewis Hamilton has finally answered the prayers of F1 fans after he dropped his 'Tokyo Drift' video on social media...and it featured a special guest in the form of Kim Kardashian.

The seven-time champion first dropped a Tokyo Drift-style video in 2022 where he took to the streets in a Nissan Skyline R34 GTR, performing donuts in a car park. However, the stunt got Hamilton in trouble with the Japanese rental company that lent him the Skyline, Omoshiro Rent-A-Car, who said the video 'was not taken with permission from our company' and that 'such driving is strictly prohibited'.

Nevertheless, Hamilton's Tokyo Drift returned again in 2024, much to the joy of his fans, once again showing off a Nissan Skyline R34 GTR underneath the bright lights of the Tokyo tower.

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So, when Hamilton pulled up to a car meet in Tokyo prior to the 2026 Japanese GP, in an iconic Ferrari F40 no less, social media were whipped into a frenzy as to when he'd drop his third Tokyo-Drift video.

Hamilton teased fans with an Instagram post featuring stills of him posing next to F40 in Tokyo, and the comments section was set alight with people demanding the video be released.

One comment, that received over a thousand likes, simply demanded: "Release the drift video Lewis!"

And now the video has arrived, it hasn't disappointed in the slightest...especially if you were hoping to see a certain Kardashian at the British driver's side.

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Lewis Hamilton: Tokyo Drift Vol III

Captioned 'Here We Go Again', a teaser trailer set to the song 'Victory Lap' featuring Fred again.., Skepta and PlaqueBoyMax, showed Hamilton driving around the streets of Tokyo in the F40.

Not only did it capture the stunning visuals of the F40's rosso corsa paint job underneath the Tokyo lights, but also the sound of the screaming V8 engine as Hamilton performed several donuts.

And then, as a reward for those viewers who remained until the very end, a familiar face could be spotted in the passenger seat adjacent to Hamilton with Kim Kardashian revealed through a cloud of smoke.

Laughing and smiling at the camera, Kardashian then said: "That's insane."

A (brief) Hamilton and Kardashian relationship timeline

From being papped in the Cotswolds and Paris, Hamilton and Kardashian appeared to (hard-soft-just-right, I don't know anymore) launch their relationship at the Super Bowl LX.

The champion and the reality star were also spotted in Arizona together, not so subtly sharing near identical pictures of the same sunset at Lake Powell on their respective Instagram stories.

Then, ahead of the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix, Hamilton and Kardashian were snapped meandering around the streets of Tokyo with their entourage, although unfortunately there was no sign of Kim in the F1 paddock that weekend.

Kardashian's latest appearance in Hamilton's Tokyo Drift video seems to be the latest piece in the never-ending puzzle that is the seven-time world champion's personal life.

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