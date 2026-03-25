Lewis Hamilton leaves F1 fans in awe with mega drive ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton's arrival in Tokyo was marked with style as the champion made a unique outing in a Ferrari F40 ahead of the F1 Japanese Grand Prix weekend.

The last time Hamilton and the F40 were acquainted was during his ceremonious welcome to Maranello, posing for a photograph outside Enzo Ferrari's house that has since become synonymous with the start of his Ferrari career.

While his debut in red was tumultuous, Hamilton is back on the path to success and secured his first podium with the team in China. The seven-time champion will be hoping to replicate that feat again in Japan, but first, Hamilton had other matters to attend to in Tokyo.

Article continues under video

Pictured in Tokyo the weekend prior to the Japanese GP with Kim Kardashian, Hamilton once again set social media alight when he took a Ferrari F40 for a spin in the city.

LEWIS HAMILTON: Career record with every pole, win and title

Hamilton rocks up to Tokyo car meet

The 41-year-old pulled up to a meet during the night at the Daikoku Parking Area in Yokohama, wearing his most iconic look to date with a bucket hat, sunglasses and bomber jacket.

Understandably, the crowd were in shock when the F1 legend pulled up in the £4million Ferrari (which incidentally, he does not own himself), the fans clamouring around Hamilton to get a picture of him.

Asked last year about the cars he owned, Hamilton said: "I don’t have any cars anymore. I don’t have any cars, so I got rid of all my cars. I’m more into art nowadays.”

"If I was going to get a car, it would be the F40. But that’s a nice piece of art."

Fans loved the cameo from Hamilton, where one fan's on social media summed up the general feeling: "King behaviour, no other explanation."

F1 SCHEDULE: Every race date for 2026 plus TV details

Related