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Kim and Lewis edited side by side looking in opposite directions in glam attire with Suzuka circuit background and cherry blossom tree

Lewis Hamilton spends time with Kim Kardashian and her son ahead of Japanese GP

Kim and Lewis edited side by side looking in opposite directions in glam attire with Suzuka circuit background and cherry blossom tree — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton spends time with Kim Kardashian and her son ahead of Japanese GP

Hamilton and Kardashian have been spotted together a number of times

While there's been no 'official' confirmation that Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian are a couple...they're certainly acting a lot like a couple lately.

Whether it's going to the Super Bowl together (and how was that only last month?) or Hamilton leaving simp-y comments on Instagram posts, it looks a lot like there's at least something going on there.

Hamilton has, apparently, been asked about the pair's relationship, with Ted Kravitz reporting that he told the reporter in question something along the lines of: "It's my private life, I'm not talking about that."

Hamilton has now been spotted in Japan ahead of this coming weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, along with Kardashian – the two being snapped together out in public by local fans.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen disqualified after race win as Red Bull ban confirmed

Hamilton in Japan early

The pair, with Kardashian's son Saint, were out and about in Tokyo, some 250 miles from the circuit Hamilton has won at five times in his career.

While he probably won't be getting public transport back to Suzuka, he could theoretically jump on the train and cover the distance in two and a half hours – including a change at Nagoya. Pretty handy, that.

Hamilton's five wins at the Japanese Grand Prix are the most of any active driver, despite not having stood on the top step of the podium there since 2018.

A first podium of his Ferrari career last time out in Shanghai has raised hopes, however, that the Brit could claim a sixth win, which would tie him with Michael Schumacher for the most of any driver in history.

READ MORE: Hamilton is now winless for a year but iconic track will bring glory

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