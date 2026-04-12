Want to stay at Villa Steiner? Here's everything you need to know

Guenther Steiner was once one of the most opinionated figures in the F1 paddock, with his dry wit and sarcastic sense of humour capturing the hearts of Netflix viewers around the world.

When Liberty Media devised their plan to catapult the pinnacle of motorsport's popularity through docuseries Drive to Survive, I highly doubt they expected Steiner, the former boss of the Haas F1 team, to be the breakout star.

But he sure was, and even after he left Haas and was replaced by Ayao Komatsu in January 2024, Steiner has continued to have a presence in the sport through punditry duties and the Red Flags Podcast.

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In 2026, the Italian also led a consortium that acquired the Red Bull KTM Tech3 MotoGP team, with the ex-Haas team principal taking over as CEO and owner.

As if he wasn't busy enough, the 61-year-old also finds time to look after a family-run hotel with his wife Gertraud and daughter Greta in the quaint Italian town of Merano, where he was born.

Steiner's hometown is a picturesque spa town in South Tyrol, Northern Italy, surrounded by mountains and known for its mild, Mediterranean-like climate. But this property also offers great proximity to the Ski slopes during Merano's Ski season, which falls between late November and mid-March.

Sound like your kind of holiday? Here's everything you need to know about Villa Steiner.

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Guenther Steiner's F1-themed escape

Between work as an expert for German TV station RTL and leading the Tech3 MotoGP team, Steiner has found time to run 'Villa Steiner' with his wife and daughter.

Set in the picturesque hometown of the ex-F1 boss, Villa Steiner offers luxury and serenity in close proximity to a historical town centre.

The Villa Steiner website describes their holiday homes as ideal for: "Anyone looking to enjoy a bit of dolce vita in a unique ambience that harmoniously combines South Tyrolean tradition, Italian charm and warmth."

But it is also a must-see for F1 fans.

Steiner's luxury villa features five suites, inspired and named after iconic F1 destinations and circuits: Suzuka, Silverstone, Melbourne, Monte Carlo and Singapore. Any guesses for which is the most expensive?

The prices, how much does it cost to stay at Villa Steiner?

That's right, in classic Monaco fashion, the Monte Carlo suite is the priciest option at Villa Steiner, but still offers affordable luxury. This two-room flat starts at €186/night (£163) but is suitable for up to four people, with one master bedroom that boasts a Queensize bed and a spacious living room with a sofa bed.

At the other end of the budget scale is Suzuka, a studio suite perfect for solo travellers or a party of two. This room starts from €114/night, which comes in just under the £100 mark, a great deal for the area, especially considering this suite features a balcony. When booking Suzuka, guests get the entire 22 m² studio to themselves with access to a well-equipped kitchen, a TV and views of both the town and the mountains.

Looking for something that offers a bit more room? The second most affordable suite at Villa Steiner is Melbourne, an ode to F1's Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park Circuit. €152/night (£133) will get you a one-bedroom 28 m² flat, suitable for two guests. This is an ideal suite to book if you are keen to explore the surrounding hiking and cycling trails and don't plan on spending all of your holiday inside.

For all the British holidaymakers reading this, why not opt for a home away from home with the Silverstone suite, a British GP-themed holiday home. Bookings for this room start at €160/night (roughly £140), which gets you a gorgeous south-facing balcony, private kitchen and luxurious one-bedroom 29 m² flat. Suitable for two people, the Silverstone suite is the perfect mix of affordable and relaxing, so you can enjoy the outdoors and know you have your own slice of luxury waiting back at Villa Steiner after a long day.

Still happy to splash some more cash? There's just one room left out of the five F1-themed suites and that is Villa Steiner 2 (otherwise known as Singapore). Prices start at €162/night (£142) making this the second most expensive suite on the property. This one-room suite is a cosy 28 m² and more akin to an upper-scale hotel room than an apartment or flat, but includes a TV, spacious double bed and a modern bathroom, suitable for two guests.

All the suites at Villa Steiner are also fitted with air-conditioning and Wi-Fi.

After something flashier? Why not book out the entire villa and enjoy the place to yourself. The property was extensively redesigned just a few years ago in 2022 and is ideal for large groups of holidaymakers, digital nomads, special occasions and business trips for up to 12 guests.

A note from Gerti (Gertraud), Greta and Guenther Steiner on the Villa Steiner website reads: "We live in the US, but every year, we spend the summer and Christmas in our home town of Meran," so who knows, maybe you'll even bump into the Drive to Survive star during your visit.

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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