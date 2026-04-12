Lewis Hamilton set to soon be on his third race engineer at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari F1 race engineer swap has been put on hold for another 2026 race weekend.

Hamilton worked with Riccardo Adami as his race engineer last season in his first year at Ferrari, but the pair struggled to bond, and it was announced ahead of 2026 that Adami would no longer take on the role.

Ferrari head of remote engineering Carlo Santi took on the role temporarily, and has been Hamilton's race engineer at the first three race weekends of 2026.

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It is understood that former McLaren man Cedric Michel-Grosjean is going to take over as Hamilton's race engineer in the future, but he is currently on gardening leave after leaving McLaren.

However, despite it being thought that Michel-Grosjean would be on the pit wall for the Miami Grand Prix in early May, Planet F1 have reported that Santi will continue to take on the duties at this race, with there still not being an official date when Michel-Grosjean will take over.

Hamilton has seen much-improved driver performance in 2026 so far, already having claimed a grand prix podium despite not having been on any podium after a grand prix for the whole of 2025.

He is hoping to soon claim a first Ferrari grand prix victory, with the team seemingly the second-fastest team in the sport this season behind Mercedes.

READ MORE: Hamilton back on track despite F1 race hiatus

Who is Cedric Michel-Grosjean?

Michel-Grosjean previously spent nine years at McLaren in a plethora of different roles, but speculation of a move to Ferrari started circling when the Frenchman claimed on LinkedIn that he was on a 'career break'.

It's thought that this career break was a period of gardening leave having left the Woking-based outfit at the end of the 2025 season.

Having been a trackside car performance engineer for the majority of his time at McLaren, Michel-Grosjean began more closely working with Oscar Piastri in June 2023, before becoming lead trackside performance engineer in January 2025.

In this role, he was responsible for Piastri’s car performance optimisation and driving development by providing direct support in all racing and testing events across the 2025 calendar.

It meant that he oversaw all of Piastri seven grand prix victories in 2025, as McLaren claimed constructors' championship success for a second consecutive year.

READ MORE: Ferrari F1's massive three-point upgrade plan to catch Mercedes in Miami

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