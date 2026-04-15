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Verstappen, Piastri, socials

F1 News Today: How Max Verstappen could move to McLaren, Oscar Piastri talks retirement

Verstappen, Piastri, socials — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: How Max Verstappen could move to McLaren, Oscar Piastri talks retirement

Catch up with the latest F1 news

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Max Verstappen's F1 race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase has decided to join McLaren and some believe the switch could also inform the Dutchman's future.

But if Verstappen were to move to McLaren, which driver would he swap with: Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri?

➡️ READ MORE

Oscar Piastri is already thinking about F1 retirement

Oscar Piastri has revealed he's already thinking about what he will do after he retires from the sport, despite only being in his fourth season.

At 25 years of age, Piastri still has a long F1 career ahead of him, should he choose to remain in the sport of course, but this hasn't stopped the McLaren star from contemplating what he will do afterwards.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull F1 exodus escalates as rivals target mastermind

Red Bull's exodus of team personnel could only continue according to a former employee.

The likes of Adrian Newey, Jonathan Wheatley and Gianpiero Lambiase have decided to leave the team, and head of race strategy Hannah Schmitz could be next.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA 'ban Mercedes and Red Bull F1 qualifying trick'

At some point this year, presumably, two F1 races in a row will be run with the exact same set of rules back to back. Not yet, though.

As F1 and the FIA play a frantic game of whack-a-mole to close loopholes and tweak potential safety issues created by the new 2026 regulations, they've brought the hammer down on a little trick available to teams in qualifying.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen at the Nurburgring: ADAC Qualifiers explained and how they impact 24 hour race

This weekend (Saturday, April 18-Sunday, April 19) Max Verstappen is set to return to the Nurburgring Nordschleife with Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing as he takes part in the ADAC 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers.

But what exactly are these qualifiers, and how will they impact the 24-hour Nurburgring event in May? GPFans breaks it down.

➡️ READ MORE

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