Red Bull F1 exodus escalates as rivals target mastermind

A former Red Bull F1 chief mechanic has claimed that their current head of race strategy, Hannah Schmitz, could be the next key figure to exit the team.

The once-mighty outfit has seen several key figures leave in recent years, including big names like Adrian Newey, Jonathan Wheatley, and Rob Marshall, alongside team principal Christian Horner and advisor Helmut Marko.

Recently, it was confirmed that Max Verstappen’s long-time race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, will be joining reigning constructors’ champions McLaren in 2028 as their chief racing officer.

Article continues under video

Now former Red Bull mechanic, Kenny Handkammer, has claimed that the ongoing exodus within the team is a worrying trend, with rumours circulating that Schmitz may be planning her own departure.

Handkammer started his career in F1 in 1989 as a mechanic at Benetton, then moved to Renault in 2002 and eventually Red Bull in 2006. The now 40-year-old was promoted to chief mechanic at Milton Keynes, where Handkammer held this position until 2014 before he then moved to California and took up a senior position at Tesla Motors.

Reflecting on the present situation at Red Bull on his podcast The Two Mechanics, Handkammer remarked: "The downfall of Red Bull is pretty tragic. If I were CEO, I’d be keeping a very close watch on this. These critical people are either already gone or on their way out."

READ MORE: Brundle reveals Sky Sports F1 plans after absence: 'Utter clickbait nonsense Margaret'

Ferrari target Schmitz

According to Handkammer, there’s speculation that Schmitz, who has been with the team since 2009 and rose to head the strategy department, is also considering a move elsewhere.

Reports indicate that Ferrari is interested in luring the Brit across the channel. Handkammer warned Red Bull, and continued: "It seems that Hannah Schmitz might be preparing to leave, and there are whispers that even more departures could follow."

Losing Schmitz would hit the team hard, as she is widely regarded as one of the best strategists in top-level motorsport - and one of only 11 women to stand on the podium in F1 - having played a crucial role in many of the team's wins.

Verstappen has repeatedly praised her skills, specifically after the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix, he lauded her cool-headedness at the pit wall, saying: "She is incredibly calm. Simply put, she’s exceptional."

Schmitz was recently honoured by F1, alongside Esteban Ocon's race engineer Laura Muller, by naming Turn 6 at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne (home of the Australian Grand Prix) 'In Her Corner'.

READ MORE: McLaren F1 chief 'signs pre-contract with Ferrari' ahead of Lambiase transfer

Related