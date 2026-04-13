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Stella, Lambiase, socials

McLaren F1 chief 'signs pre-contract with Ferrari' ahead of Lambiase transfer

Stella, Lambiase, socials — Photo: © IMAGO x GPFANS

McLaren F1 chief 'signs pre-contract with Ferrari' ahead of Lambiase transfer

Andrea Stella could be set to return to Ferrari from the McLaren team

Originally written by Remy Ramjiawan. This version is a translation.

It has been confirmed that Gianpiero Lambiase, known as 'GP', will be leaving Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team.

He is set to take on a new role on the McLaren pit wall. According to Jacky Martens of De Limburger, this isn’t surprising as team boss Andrea Stella has already signed a pre-contract with McLaren’s biggest rival.

Last week, it emerged that Red Bull were once again saying goodbye to a major figure. The likes of Christian Horner, Adrian Newey, Jonathan Wheatley and Rob Marshall have all been high profile exits in recent years.

Since 2015, Lambiase has been a familiar voice, not only communicating directly with the Dutchman but also serving as head of racing. He will step down from his current duties at the end of 2027 and join McLaren after a gardening leave period.

F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin star handed dozen penalties, team swap put on hold

'Stella has signed a pre-contract with Ferrari'

Martens explains that McLaren had to act quickly after Stella signed a deal with Ferrari.

“From what I understand, he’s already committed by signing a pre-contract with Ferrari. It’s certainly a bitter pill to swallow. The Italian has a strong history with Ferrari, having worked there as a performance engineer with Michael Schumacher and Kimi Raikkonen, and he helped secure several titles,” he noted.

McLaren Extremely Successful Under Stella’s Leadership

Stella’s achievements with McLaren haven’t gone unnoticed in Italy and at Ferrari who have not won a drivers' title since Raikkonen in 2007 and the constructors' title since 2008.

“Under his guidance, McLaren reached impressive heights—becoming world champion twice. When you see someone who’s not only proven their success in Formula 1 but is also now working for a rival team, it’s easy to understand why Ferrari would want him back,” Martens added.

READ MORE: Verstappen's team-mate 'passes out' after gruelling GT3 race

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F1 Ferrari McLaren Andrea Stella Gianpiero Lambiase

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