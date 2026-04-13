McLaren F1 chief 'signs pre-contract with Ferrari' ahead of Lambiase transfer
McLaren F1 chief 'signs pre-contract with Ferrari' ahead of Lambiase transfer
Andrea Stella could be set to return to Ferrari from the McLaren team
It has been confirmed that Gianpiero Lambiase, known as 'GP', will be leaving Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team.
He is set to take on a new role on the McLaren pit wall. According to Jacky Martens of De Limburger, this isn’t surprising as team boss Andrea Stella has already signed a pre-contract with McLaren’s biggest rival.
Last week, it emerged that Red Bull were once again saying goodbye to a major figure. The likes of Christian Horner, Adrian Newey, Jonathan Wheatley and Rob Marshall have all been high profile exits in recent years.
Since 2015, Lambiase has been a familiar voice, not only communicating directly with the Dutchman but also serving as head of racing. He will step down from his current duties at the end of 2027 and join McLaren after a gardening leave period.
F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin star handed dozen penalties, team swap put on hold
'Stella has signed a pre-contract with Ferrari'
Martens explains that McLaren had to act quickly after Stella signed a deal with Ferrari.
“From what I understand, he’s already committed by signing a pre-contract with Ferrari. It’s certainly a bitter pill to swallow. The Italian has a strong history with Ferrari, having worked there as a performance engineer with Michael Schumacher and Kimi Raikkonen, and he helped secure several titles,” he noted.
McLaren Extremely Successful Under Stella’s Leadership
Stella’s achievements with McLaren haven’t gone unnoticed in Italy and at Ferrari who have not won a drivers' title since Raikkonen in 2007 and the constructors' title since 2008.
“Under his guidance, McLaren reached impressive heights—becoming world champion twice. When you see someone who’s not only proven their success in Formula 1 but is also now working for a rival team, it’s easy to understand why Ferrari would want him back,” Martens added.
READ MORE: Verstappen's team-mate 'passes out' after gruelling GT3 race
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Max Verstappen agreed Red Bull retirement deal before GP exit
Lewis Hamilton shames F1 rival as McLaren star labelled 'nothing special'
Max Verstappen's next F1 move defines Lewis Hamilton's
Toto Wolff reveals the moment he 'fired' Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes
Latest News
Max Verstappen agreed Red Bull retirement deal before GP exit
- 5 minutes ago
McLaren F1 chief 'signs pre-contract with Ferrari' ahead of Lambiase transfer
- 49 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton shames F1 rival as McLaren star labelled 'nothing special'
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen's next F1 move defines Lewis Hamilton's
- 2 hours ago
Female driver who 'impressed' Lewis Hamilton gives update on Mercedes F1 test
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Aston Martin star handed 12 penalties, team swap put on hold
- Today 16:05
Most read
FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict
- 26 march
F1 News Today: F1 teams head to Nurburgring as FIA approve new race
- 4 april
FIA approve new race after F1 cancellations
- 3 april
FIA announce replacement races after Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GP cancellations
- 9 april
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict after Max Verstappen incident at Japanese Grand Prix
- 27 march
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen withdraw help from F1 star
- 4 april