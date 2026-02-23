Muller Corner? F1 curiously rename Turn 6 at Australian Grand Prix

Red Bull F1's head of strategy and Haas race engineer Laura Mueller have made history as the first women to have a corner named after them at a grand prix circuit.

The Australian Grand Prix gets underway in less than two weeks time, and ahead of the first race of the season the Albert Park Circuit has received a poignant alteration.

Turn 6 has been renamed to honour Esteban Ocon's race engineer Mueller and Red Bull's Schmitz, for their trailblazing role in F1 as part of an initiative celebrating International Women’s Day.

This year, International Women’s Day falls on Sunday, 8 March, the same day as lights out for the Australian GP.

So, then what have they named Turn 6 (not Muller corner, for all you cheeky lovers of wordplay)? No, instead the official name of Turn 6 is now 'In Her Corner'.

Mueller and Schmitz react to Australian GP honour

The initiative is part of a partnership between Engineers Australia and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, celebrating history maker Mueller, who became F1's first female race engineer, and Schmitz, who has been an integral actor in Red Bull's strategic success over Max Verstappen's championship winning years.

Responding to the honour, Mueller said: "The ‘In Her Corner’ initiative promotes the importance of ‘if you can see it, you can be it.

"To be a part of this acknowledgement so early on in my F1 career is an honour, and I hope it motivates girls and young adults to pursue a career in STEM."

“I absolutely love my job and if you have the privilege of that choice also then make sure it’s the right role for you," Schmitz added.

"I was always curious about how things work and loved cars. At school I had some amazing support and encouragement from teachers that opened my eyes to the world of engineering, they were my inspiration.

“For me it has been an absolute honour to represent the team on the podium. In Qatar last season, it was incredible to be in the fight for the drivers’ championship, witnessing the way everyone came together as a team was something very special to be a part of.”

Alongside the renaming of Turn 6, the honour will be celebrated with an exclusive ticketed lunch on Thursday, 5 March, which will be hosted by F1 presenter Ruth Buscombe.

The event will also feature a panel of leading industry figures including Schmitz, Mueller, Jess Hawkins, and F1 Academy drivers Aiva Anagnostiadis and Joanne Ciconte.

On the partnership, Engineers Australia Chief Engineer Katherine Richards concluded: "In Her Corner celebrates the talent, leadership and drive of two engineers who are redefining what’s possible, not just in F1, but across engineering, technology and business."

