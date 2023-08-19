Female F1 engineer reveals 'nasty' experiences in MISOGYNISTIC motorsport culture

Jay Winter

Saturday 19 August 2023 08:27

Haas performance engineer Laura Muller has opened up on the 'misogynistic' culture in motorsport, saying she's experienced 'nasty things' while on her way to becoming a key member of the American F1 team.

Speaking to the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine, Muller claimed women 'never tell the truth' about the hurdles they face in the male-dominated field.

"I've experienced some nasty things," she said. "Things that can be reported.

"When women are asked 'What's the worst thing you've experienced in motorsport?' they never tell the truth. Because no one wants to hear the truth."

Müller worked with Sophia Floersch in the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters

Back when she worked in Germany's DTM category as a race engineer for the now Formula 3 driver Sophia Flörsch, Müller explained how women how constantly underestimated in motorsport.

“The misogyny is still there. Subtly," she insisted. "You constantly have to prove yourself and be better than the men around you."

Müller's aspirations in motorsport once extended beyond her role as a performance engineer.

Reflecting on her childhood dreams, she revealed, "As a child, I wanted to be an F1 driver and be the first woman to compete against Michael Schumacher."

1976 is the last time a woman participated in a Grand Prix when Lella Lombardi raced for RAM Racing in Austria.

When asked about the possibility of having more female F1 drivers, Müller said, "There are definitely enough women who could do it. Within the next five years, there will be a woman who is fast enough for Formula 1."

Just weeks ago, Sophia Flörsch made history as she became the first female driver to score points in F3 after finishing P7 at the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium.

READ MORE: Alpine suggest F1 plan for Sophia Floersch and Abbi Pulling