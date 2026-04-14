Oscar Piastri is already thinking about F1 retirement
Oscar Piastri is already thinking about F1 retirement
The former championship challenger is looking to the future
McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri has revealed he's already thinking about what he will do after he retires from the sport, despite only being in his fourth season.
Piastri's fortunes in 2026 are in stark contrast to last year, where the Australian driver found himself in the hunt for his first world title.
After collecting seven wins in 2025, Piastri failed to win again following the Dutch Grand Prix where his team-mate Lando Norris and Max Verstappen enjoyed a resurgence and eventually finished the season in first and second respectively.
Now, Piastri is 51 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli, after failing to start the opening two rounds of his 2026 campaign in Australia and China before recovering to a second place finish at the Japanese GP.
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Piastri: I don't know what I'll do after F1
At 25 years of age, Piastri still has a long F1 career ahead of him, should he choose to remain in the sport of course, but this hasn't stopped the McLaren star from contemplating what he will do afterwards.
In a recent video for F1’s official YouTube channel, drivers were asked: 'What's something in life that you're still trying to figure out?'
To the question Piastri replied: "I think probably what I'm going to do after Formula 1. It's quite a big philosophical point, I know, but yeah, my career will come to an end one day and I need to work out what I'm going to do after that."
"You got plenty of time," a voice from behind the camera could be heard saying, with Piastri responding: "I hope so."
F1 2026 Drivers' Standings
Here are the full 2026 F1 drivers' standings:
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|72
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|63
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|49
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|41
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|25
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|21
|7
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|17
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|15
|9
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|12
|10
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|10
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|4
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|4
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|2
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|2
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|0
|18
|Alex Albon
|Wiliams
|0
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|0
|20
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|0
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|0
F1 Constructors' Standings
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mercedes
|135
|2
|Ferrari
|90
|3
|McLaren
|46
|4
|Haas
|18
|5
|Alpine
|16
|6
|Red Bull
|16
|7
|Racing Bulls
|14
|8
|Audi
|2
|9
|Williams
|2
|10
|Cadillac
|0
|11
|Aston Martin
|0
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