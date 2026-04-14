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Oscar Piastri looks on from the Bahrain paddock

Oscar Piastri is already thinking about F1 retirement

Oscar Piastri looks on from the Bahrain paddock — Photo: © IMAGO

Oscar Piastri is already thinking about F1 retirement

The former championship challenger is looking to the future

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri has revealed he's already thinking about what he will do after he retires from the sport, despite only being in his fourth season.

Piastri's fortunes in 2026 are in stark contrast to last year, where the Australian driver found himself in the hunt for his first world title.

After collecting seven wins in 2025, Piastri failed to win again following the Dutch Grand Prix where his team-mate Lando Norris and Max Verstappen enjoyed a resurgence and eventually finished the season in first and second respectively.

Now, Piastri is 51 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli, after failing to start the opening two rounds of his 2026 campaign in Australia and China before recovering to a second place finish at the Japanese GP.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton and Kardashian in mixup, bizarre Newey crash revealed

Piastri: I don't know what I'll do after F1

At 25 years of age, Piastri still has a long F1 career ahead of him, should he choose to remain in the sport of course, but this hasn't stopped the McLaren star from contemplating what he will do afterwards.

In a recent video for F1’s official YouTube channel, drivers were asked: 'What's something in life that you're still trying to figure out?'

To the question Piastri replied: "I think probably what I'm going to do after Formula 1. It's quite a big philosophical point, I know, but yeah, my career will come to an end one day and I need to work out what I'm going to do after that."

"You got plenty of time," a voice from behind the camera could be heard saying, with Piastri responding: "I hope so."

F1 2026 Drivers' Standings

Here are the full 2026 F1 drivers' standings:

Position Driver Team Points
1Kimi AntonelliMercedes72
2George RussellMercedes63
3Charles LeclercFerrari49
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari41
5Lando NorrisMcLaren25
6Oscar PiastriMcLaren21
7Ollie BearmanHaas17
8Pierre GaslyAlpine15
9Max VerstappenRed Bull12
10Liam LawsonRacing Bulls10
11Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls4
12Isack HadjarRed Bull4
13Gabriel BortoletoAudi2
14Carlos SainzWilliams2
15Esteban OconHaas1
16Franco ColapintoAlpine1
17Nico HulkenbergAudi0
18Alex AlbonWiliams0
19Valtteri BottasCadillac0
20Sergio PerezCadillac0
21Fernando AlonsoAston Martin0
22Lance StrollAston Martin0

F1 Constructors' Standings

Position Team Points
1Mercedes135
2Ferrari90
3McLaren46
4Haas18
5Alpine16
6Red Bull16
7Racing Bulls14
8Audi2
9Williams2
10Cadillac0
11Aston Martin0

READ MORE: How Toto Wolff 'fired' Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes

Sheona Mountford
Written by
Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist
Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it.
View full biography

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