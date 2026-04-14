Lewis Hamilton was one of the big stars at the Coachella festival in the company of Kim Kardashian, but he wasn't the only big profile linked with the reality TV star.

Despite the seven-time F1 champion being spotted at Colorado Desert, a major singer was involved in a mixup between the pair.

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F1 genius Adrian Newey crashed a motorbike through a motorhome - 'he's a risk taker'

Adrian Newey is F1’s foremost genius, and he is also a racing daredevil.

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To the casual observer Newey - the studious 67-year-old design legend famed for his notebook and pencil - may not look like an out-and-out racer who is the ultimate speed freak. But then again, those casual observers have never met him.

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Max Verstappen agreed Red Bull retirement deal before GP exit

Comments from four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen have resurfaced regarding a potential retirement from the sport.

Verstappen's long-term future at Red Bull has been called into question in each of the last two seasons, but more recently, his future in F1 in general is seemingly in doubt.

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McLaren F1 chief 'signs pre-contract with Ferrari' ahead of Lambiase transfer

It has been confirmed that Gianpiero Lambiase, known as 'GP', will be leaving Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team.

He is set to take on a new role on the McLaren pit wall. According to Jacky Martens of De Limburger, this isn’t surprising as team boss Andrea Stella has already signed a pre-contract with McLaren’s biggest rival.

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Lewis Hamilton shames F1 rival as McLaren star labelled 'nothing special'

Lewis Hamilton's first F1 season has put a McLaren star to shame according to one former driver.

Over nearly two decades in F1, the seven-time champion has had plenty of success to celebrate, whether that was equalling Michael Schumacher's record of world titles, or his first championship win in 2008.

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