Sports Minister confident F1 track 'will return in 2027'... but it's not that simple

Will there be an Indian Grand Prix in 2027?

One country's Sports Minister has boldly claimed that his country 'will have an F1 race in 2027'.

F1's calendar has become jam-packed in recent seasons, with the recent additions of the Miami, Las Vegas and now Madrid circuits meaning that we have 24 grands prix weekends each year, the joint-longest season in F1 history.

In 2026, that pre-planned 24-race calendar has been cut down to 22, however, following the cancellations of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix.

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It is unclear as of yet whether these will return to the calendar for 2027, but India's Sports Minister has suggested that his country will have a race on the already bursting at the seams schedule.

There has not been an F1 race in India since 2013, with tax and bureaucratic hurdles causing the event at the Buddh International Circuit to drop off the calendar.

But Indian Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said that his government will streamline the tax-related hurdles that led to the event leaving the country in the first place, and has said that at least three companies have shown interest in running the race once more at the Buddh International Circuit.

In quotes reported by Indian publication SportsStar, Mandaviya even very confidently claimed: "There will be an F1 race in India in 2027. First race will be at Buddh International Circuit."

GPFans understands that there will not be an F1 race in India in 2027, despite the sport recognising India as a valuable market.

The organisation and logistics involved with putting on an event at the track at such short notice render it implausible.

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The history of the Indian Grand Prix

There have only ever been three F1 races in India, consecutively between 2011-2013.

It is no surprise, given Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull's dominance during that particular period in the sport's history, that the German legend claimed all three pole positions and race victories at the Buddh International Circuit.

It means that it is one of very few tracks in which only one driver has managed to win there, when multiple races have taken place.

The Portimao Circuit in Portugal is another, with Lewis Hamilton having a 100 per cent win record at that track from the events that were held in 2020 and 2021.

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