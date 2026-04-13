F1 genius Adrian Newey crashed a motorbike through a motorhome - 'he's a risk taker'
F1 genius Adrian Newey crashed a motorbike through a motorhome - 'he's a risk taker'
The design genius lives for speed
Adrian Newey is F1’s foremost genius, and he is also a racing daredevil.
To the casual observer Newey - the studious 67-year-old design legend famed for his notebook and pencil - may not look like an out-and-out racer who is the ultimate speed freak. But then again, those casual observers have never met him.
As well as building unbelievable cars in a glittering career on the F1 grid, Newey has deep love of getting behind the wheel or the handlebars. If it is going to go fast, he is down to try it.
Newey still drives one-time F1 cars even now, taking part regularly in the Grand Prix Historique annually in Monaco and Goodwood’s Festival of Speed (where he drove Niki Lauda’s iconic Ferrari 312T up the famous Hill).
Many legends of the sport have a Newey story or two which does not relate to his peerless design skills, but the best of all perhaps comes courtesy of 1996 world champion Damon Hill.
F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin star handed dozen penalties, team swap put on hold
Adrian Newey, motorbikes and motorhomes
Hill, just another driver who claimed his world title glory in a Newey car, retold it during an episode of The Undercut podcast, and it came on two wheels and not four.
“He’s also a risk taker because he’s crashed… was it a GT40 he crashed at Le Mans? He doesn’t care,” said Hill.
“I don’t know whether it’s brave or stupid, but he wants to have a go and he loves racing and stuff and he famously crashed a motorbike right through the motorhome, apparently at Williams one year when a wheelie got out of control.”
“That was before I got there, I would have loved to have seen it.”
Newey of course is now dealing with a very different challenge as he looks to get Aston Martin back on track after a disastrous start to the 2026 season. We can be sure if it does happen, the great man will find the perfect way to let his hair down…
READ MORE: How Toto Wolff 'fired' Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Doomsday: Verstappen, Hamilton and Alonso all quitting, the nightmare scenario
Max Verstappen agreed Red Bull retirement deal before GP exit
Lewis Hamilton shames F1 rival as McLaren star labelled 'nothing special'
Max Verstappen's next F1 move defines Lewis Hamilton's
Latest News
F1 genius Adrian Newey crashed a motorbike through a motorhome - 'he's a risk taker'
- 53 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian in major mixup: 'Invasion of privacy'
- 1 hour ago
F1 Doomsday: Verstappen, Hamilton and Alonso all quitting, the nightmare scenario
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen agreed Red Bull retirement deal before GP exit
- 2 hours ago
McLaren F1 chief 'signs pre-contract with Ferrari' ahead of Lambiase transfer
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton shames F1 rival as McLaren star labelled 'nothing special'
- Today 18:57
Most read
FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict
- 26 march
F1 News Today: F1 teams head to Nurburgring as FIA approve new race
- 4 april
FIA approve new race after F1 cancellations
- 3 april
FIA announce replacement races after Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GP cancellations
- 9 april
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict after Max Verstappen incident at Japanese Grand Prix
- 27 march
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen withdraw help from F1 star
- 4 april