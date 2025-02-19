Russell REIGNITES Verstappen 'bullying' feud

Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell has reignited the bitter feud with Max Verstappen which saw him claim the Red Bull star was a 'bully' last season.

The two stars of F1 are used to competing against each other on track, but during the final two rounds of last year's championship campaign, their disagreements spilled off-track.

The British racer is under pressure at Mercedes this year as he has inherited the role as the number one driver with the Silver Arrows, after seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton opted to leave the team and race for Ferrari instead.

With junior driver Kimi Antonelli being handed a promotion to take Hamilton's seat and race alongside Russell, he will be expected to set a good example with regards to his racing tactics and paddock interactions.

In an interview ahead of the opening round of the 2025 season, however, the 27-year-old has revealed that he believes his dispute with reigning champion Verstappen could still spill over into the new year.

George Russell and Max Verstappen clashed heads last season

Will the Mercedes star and reigning champion Verstappen start fresh in 2025?

Russell speaks out over Verstappen 2024 dispute

Both Russell and Verstappen will make their 2025 competitive debut at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 16, where both Mercedes and Red Bull will be eager for their drivers to put their differences aside and race cleanly.

Ahead of the new campaign, Russell explained his reasoning behind speaking up over Verstappen's driving style in an interview with Autosport.

"I am entering my seventh year of F1 now and you do start to recognise where you are," he said.

"You realise your own voice and the platform you have and the impact you can make. I thought it was important for myself, because I'm not going to accept being pushed around and disrespected in that regard so openly and publicly.

"That was the main driving force behind it. I've seen many people in life push and shove people around to get what they want. You need somebody to stand up to individuals like that - and nobody has done that whatsoever.

Mercedes will expect George Russell to set a good example for new driver Kimi Antonelli

"How Max was driving with regard to being harder and sort of bullying others around, showing his aggression in a manner that nobody stood up to.

"The only driver was Lewis; he was the only person to do that in ’21 and that was obviously such a great season.

"I was frustrated watching the sport last year, when there should have been such a great title battle, and it was not, so those comments in Qatar tipped me over the edge.

"I just thought of everything that had happened, from the on-track driving antics to where he was talking off track. It wasn't acceptable and something needed to be done."

With the 2025 season shaping up to be one of the most competitive in the sport's modern history, only time will tell if Russell will be further triggered by Verstappen's 'antics' again this year.