Despite the announcement he will be moving to F1 rivals McLaren, Max Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase will remain at Red Bull until 2028.

Having served as Verstappen's race engineer since 2016 and head of racing at Red Bull from 2024, the British-Italian will embark on a new challenge at McLaren.

As their chief racing officer, Lambiase will assist team principal Andrea Stella with his role designed to 'strengthen and support' McLaren's talent pool.

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Lambiase will leave for McLaren when his pre-existing contract comes to an end with Red Bull, with the Woking outfit stating that this would be 'no later than 2028.'

However, an F1 insider believes an earlier exit could be negotiated between Lambiase and Red Bull, which would leave Verstappen without his race engineer earlier than originally planned.

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Schumacher: Lambiase unlikely to see out 2027 at Red Bull

Speaking for Sky Sports Germany, former driver and pundit, Ralf Schumacher, shared his belief that Lambiase won't see out his contract and his time at Red Bull will end sooner.

He said: "I think there will be some back-and-forth between the two parties. I can’t imagine him seeing out the 2027 season at Red Bull.

"It will now come down to a transfer fee, because when a decision is made this early, it’s usually the case that the engineer leaves."

What could early exit for Lambiase mean?

An early end to Lambiase's contract could also inform the future of four-time champion Verstappen.

Already said to be 'seriously considering' F1 retirement, the news that Lambiase will leave Red Bull has only fuelled rumours that Verstappen too could leave the team.

Speaking to Ziggo Sport back in 2021, Verstappen said on his engineer: "I have said to him I only work with him. As soon as he stops, I stop too."

If this is to be believed then an early exit for Lambiase in 2027 could also mean an exit for Verstappen too; but, given Verstappen spoke five years ago on the topic, it would be unfair to hold him to the quotes above.

The only certainty is that - especially considering the high profile exits from Christian Horner, Adrian Newey, Jonathan Wheatley, Helmut Marko and co - the departure of star man Verstappen could leave Red Bull adrift once and for all.

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