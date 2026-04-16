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Max Verstappen at Suzuka

Max Verstappen F1 sabbatical leaves 'only one option' for his next team

Max Verstappen at Suzuka — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen F1 sabbatical leaves 'only one option' for his next team

The Dutchman appears unlikely to be at Red Bull in 2027

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

A Max Verstappen F1 sabbatical could cost the mighty Dutchman his place in the sport's elite, according to Sky Sports commentator David Croft.

Croft believes that if the 28-year-old Dutchman opts to take a year out, it could mean facing a very limited choice among the top teams when he does return.

Speculation about Verstappen’s future continues, fueled by his current ninth-place standing in the championship and Red Bull’s challenging start to the season. Croft envisions a scenario where stepping away even temporarily puts the four-time world champion at a disadvantage.

"If he takes a year off, chances are Mercedes, McLaren, and Ferrari will have already solidified their line-ups,” he explained on the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen switch made official as Aston Martin reality emerges

Aston Martin: The only realistic option

With the doors likely closed at the traditional top teams, Croft points to Silverstone’s current outfit as the most plausible alternative.

“It appears that Aston Martin might be the only option, as they could still have room available,” he said.

Although the team is currently running with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, there is potential for them to make space for a driver of Verstappen’s caliber in the future.

Still, Croft stressed that any switch to Aston Martin would hinge on the team’s ability to provide a winning car.

“For Verstappen, success on the track is what truly matters, not just what’s on paper,” he emphasised. This would be a significant challenge given Aston Martin’s ongoing struggles. Since switching to Honda engines, the team remains without points in the constructors’ championship, contending with reliability issues and an overly heavy car.

The crucial contract clause

The possibility of a sabbatical - or even an early departure - stems from a unique clause in Verstappen’s contract. Although he is officially tied to Red Bull until the end of 2028, the agreement reportedly includes an escape clause.

If Verstappen is not in the top two of the championship by the summer break, he can leave the team. With Mercedes currently leading the standings with Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, this clause is expected to become active in 2026.

READ MORE: Aston Martin F1 crisis laid bare as Martin Brundle puts alarming timeline on 'horror show'

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