Aston Martin have a genius trick to overcome F1 car's bad vibrations
Aston Martin have a genius trick to overcome F1 car's bad vibrations
You will never guess how they might solve the big problem in Melbourne
A bizarre trick could help F1 stars Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll contend with the vibrations from their Aston Martin at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.
The Silverstone-based outfit were clearly behind the pace of their rivals during Bahrain testing, and when a battery issue forced them to abandon Sakhir early, their problems went from bad to worse.
With the F1 circus arriving at Albert Park, team principal Adrian Newey addressed the media for the first time and delved into Aston Martin's issues with the Honda engine.
He said: "That vibration into the chassis is causing a few reliability problems: mirrors falling off, tail lights falling off, all that sort of thing, which we are having to address.
"But the much more significant problem with that is that that vibration is transmitted ultimately into the driver’s fingers.
"Fernando is of the feeling that he can’t do more than 25 laps consecutively before he will risk permanent nerve damage into his hands. Lance is of the opinion that he can’t do more than 15 laps before that threshold.
"We are going to have to be very heavily restricted on how many laps we do in the race until we get on top of the source of the vibration and improve the vibration at source."
READ MORE: Aston Martin F1 Preview: Only Newey and Alonso can stop the shambles
Hubba Bubba! Have they found a solution?
Italian F1 insider Giuliano Duchessa, recently shared his thoughts on Aston Martin to social media and described the scenario as 'tragicomic'.
He also unveiled a potential solution that Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll could utilise to resist the vibrations - chewing gum and a mouth guard.
"The problems AM has to deal with are plain for all to see and are somewhat tragicomic," he wrote.
"I heard that during testing, the drivers chewed three or four pieces of gum at the same time as mouth guards to withstand the vibrations from the Honda ICE resonating with the chassis."
Stroll compared the vibrations from the AMR26 to 'electrocuting yourself', which suggests a solution might not be as simple as chewing gum.
Honda chief Koji Watanabe also confirmed that any potential solution to the ongoing issue will not materialise until they take to the track on Friday, and even then, the fix only stops the vibrations reaching the battery in the power unit.
F1 HEADLINES: Newey to face the music as FIA announce Australian Grand Prix U-turn
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Aston Martin F1 crisis: Adrian Newey unleashes Honda fury and reveals the shocking truth
- 3 hours ago
Aston Martin to 'skip' F1 Australian Grand Prix? FIA safety concerns swirl in Melbourne
- Yesterday 19:53
Where is Christian Horner? Australian Grand Prix goes ahead without former F1 Red Bull boss
- 1 hour ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 2026 Regulations Explained: Every new rule, car change and key questions answered
Aston Martin F1 crisis: Adrian Newey unleashes Honda fury and reveals the shocking truth
F1 Results Today: Mercedes fight back as Lewis Hamilton impresses for Ferrari
F1 Explained: What is the 107% rule and will it KO Aston Martin at Australian Grand Prix?
Latest News
Aston Martin have a genius trick to overcome F1 car's bad vibrations
- 52 minutes ago
Where is Christian Horner? Australian Grand Prix goes ahead without former F1 Red Bull boss
- 1 hour ago
F1 2026 Regulations Explained: Every new rule, car change and key questions answered
- 3 hours ago
Aston Martin F1 crisis: Adrian Newey unleashes Honda fury and reveals the shocking truth
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton's new Ferrari F1 race engineer spotted at Australian Grand Prix
- Today 12:56
Aston Martin is a 'funeral': F1 insider reveals team shocked by Honda secret
- Today 11:55
Most read
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- 3 march
Aston Martin set to DNF at Australian Grand Prix as Alonso and Stroll fear nerve damage
- Yesterday 01:45
Sky F1 presenter confirms TV return after surgery which included having voice box removed
- 2 march
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton shocked as Christian Horner reveals Toto Wolff message
- 2 march
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton issues warning over ‘real test’ as Ferrari fumble could cost 2026 title
- 28 february
Best F1 Fantasy 2026 Team Names: Funny names and puns for the new season
- 24 february