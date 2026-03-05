F1 News Today: Adrian Newey to face the music with Aston Martin set for Australian GP double DNF

Aston Martin are set for a shocking double DNF in Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix after the true extent of their troubles were revealed in Melbourne early on Thursday.

Team principal Adrian Newey revealed that the vibrations caused by the car's Honda power unit leaves drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll fearing permanent nerve damage.

➡️ READ MORE

Newey told to face the music as Aston Martin crisis deepens

F1 design genius Newey will have to answer to Aston Martin's 2026 crisis this weekend in Melbourne after being summoned by the FIA.

F1's governing body announced the full schedule for the first official press conference lineup of the season-opening race weekend in Melbourne, with Newey set to attend the team principals press conference as a representative of Aston Martin.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA scrap F1 curfew after Australian Grand Prix travel chaos

The FIA have made the decision to go back on their F1 curfew after travel disruption continues the build up to the season-opening Australian GP.

F1's curfew rule was implemented by the governing body to allow mechanics to work on the car in specific time slots, rather than overnight during irregular hours.

But now, the FIA have confirmed a U-turn on these rules, lifting the curfew restrictions for the first race after teams were forced to make last-minute travel changes in getting personnel and freight to Melbourne following the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

➡️ READ MORE

Sky Sports F1 announce 2026 lineup and Danica Patrick is out

Related image

Sky Sports have confirmed their official broadcasting lineup for 2026 and for the first time in five years, pundit and former racer Danica Patrick will no longer be a part of it.

Patrick first joined Sky's lineup of pundits and commentators at the 2021 United States Grand Prix, following a successful career in American open wheel racing.

The 43-year-old has experience as a studio analyst for NBC's coverage of the Indianapolis 500, and also provided commentary for Superstar Racing Experience events (SRX) on CBS and rounds of the NASCAR Cup Series for Fox.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton thirst trap sends F1 fans wild: 'I'm falling for it'

It's that time of year again. Not just the start of the F1 2026 season, but the return of Lewis Hamilton thirst traps.

For those of you who have haunted the depths of F1 Twitter, Hamilton's 'thirst traps' are a constant motif in the content of his fanbase, who loyally re-share shirtless selfies the champion has posted to his own account.

Now, ahead of the 2026 season the thirst traps have returned, and fans across the land (well, the internet) have rejoiced, despite the curse it has seemingly brought on his performance in F1 in the past.

➡️ READ MORE

'This can't be the actual song!' Fans blast new Sky Sports F1 intro for 2026 season

The 2026 F1 season is nearly upon us and Sky Sports have unveiled their revamped titles for the new era.

Sky Sports have held exclusive rights to the live F1 broadcast in the UK since 2019, covering the sport since 2011, and will retain their broadcast rights until 2029 having previously signed a fresh deal in 2022.

F1 enters a brand new era in 2026, with wholesale regulation changes transforming the engine and chassis designs. Not only do the cars look a little different, but F1 has a new reigning champion in Lando Norris, who will sport the No.1 on his car this season. But there is one change that fans are not best pleased about, and that is Sky Sports' new F1 titles.

➡️ READ MORE

Related