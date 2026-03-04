Lewis Hamilton thirst trap sends F1 fans wild: 'I'm falling for it'

Yes...it's that time of year again. Not just the start of the F1 2026 season, but the return of Lewis Hamilton thirst traps.

For those of you who have haunted the depths of F1 Twitter, Hamilton's 'thirst traps' are a constant motif in his fanbase's content, re-sharing shirtless selfies that the champion has posted to his own account.

Now, ahead of the 2026 season the thirst traps have returned, and fans across the land (well, the internet) have rejoiced.

In collaboration with activewear brand lululemon, Hamilton's recent post saw him pose for a mirror selfie, alongside the caption: "Race week! I'm ready."

Fans were quick to share the post, where one wrote: "Lewis Hamilton already in Australia for race week."

Another added in the comments underneath: "He’s trying so hard to distract us… and I’m falling for it."

A third marvelled at Hamilton's athleticism and cheekily added: "That poor man, he's in desperate need of some pies or carbs or something."

F1 DRIVER HEIGHT: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda

Hamilton in fighting shape

Pies and carbs forgone, Hamilton's not only in fighting shape for the 2026 season but his competitive mentality has also returned.

Bahrain testing provided a glimpse of Hamilton of old, at least in regards to his personality, revealing the 'winning mentality' had returned to Ferrari and that the new cars were 'fun to drive'.

Ferrari too looked like a team revived, with Charles Leclerc setting the fastest time on the final day of testing and their SF-26 featuring several design quirks.

Nonetheless, how optimistic we can feel for Ferrari and Hamilton will all hinge on the first few races of the 2026 season.

When will the 2026 F1 season start?

There's not long to wait now, with the 2026 season kicking off in Melbourne this weekend.

The first day of practice gets underway on Friday March 6, while qualifying will commence on Saturday March 7.

The Australian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday March 8 at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am (GMT) and 11pm (ET).

F1 2026: Which driver contracts expire this year?

Related