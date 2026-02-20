close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin, Bahrain, 2026

F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets as Aston Martin complete just TWO laps

F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets as Aston Martin complete just TWO laps

Sam Cook
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin, Bahrain, 2026

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc topped the timesheets in Bahrain during the final morning session of 2026 pre-season testing, but it was the Aston Martin F1 team whose struggles were the focus of the paddock.

Aston Martin did not run until the very end of the morning session, with a statement being released by their power unit manufacturer Honda admitting that a battery issue had been found and that they will only be doing short runs on Friday.

Lance Stroll went out for two untimed laps around the circuit, before coming straight back into the pits, and all of this was during the final 15 minutes of the session, after they had completely sat out the first three hours and 45 minutes.

Elsewhere, Kimi Antonelli finished second in the timesheets, behind Leclerc by over two tenths of a second, before the Italian pulled off to the side of the track due to an unspecified problem for the Mercedes team. The halting of Antonelli's session was understood to be precautionary, however, and George Russell will be back out in the W16 later on Friday.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri rounded out the top three, over six tenths off Leclerc's best time, while it was Esteban Ocon who put in the most laps of any driver, racking up an impressive 82 in total.

Antonelli's incident was the only unplanned red flag of the morning session on day three, meaning the other teams were not disrupted too much in their attempts to get in as many laps as possible on the final day of testing before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

F1 Testing Results - Bahrain Week Two - Day Three

F1 Pre-season testing results: Day three
Position Driver Team Time Laps completed
1Charles LeclercFerrari1:33.68980 laps
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes1:33.91649 laps
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:34.35266 laps
4Esteban OconHaas1:34.49482 laps
5Isack HadjarRed Bull1:34.51159 laps
6Pierre GaslyAlpine1:34.84657 laps
7Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls1:35.23877 laps
8Carlos SainzWilliams1:35.25266 laps
9Nico HulkenbergAudi1:36.01964 laps
10Sergio PerezCadillac1:40.84261 laps
11Lance StrollAston MartinNO TIME2 laps

Who's driving for the F1 teams on Friday in Bahrain?

Bahrain F1 Testing Lineup
Team Fri AM Fri PM
McLaren Oscar Piastri Lando Norris
Mercedes Kimi Antonelli George Russell
Red Bull Isack Hadjar Max Verstappen
Ferrari Charles Leclerc Charles Leclerc
Williams Carlos Sainz Carlos Sainz
Racing Bulls Arvid Lindblad Arvid Lindblad
Aston Martin Lance Stroll Lance Stroll
Haas Esteban Ocon Oliver Bearman
Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto
Alpine Franco Colapinto Franco Colapinto
Cadillac Sergio Perez Valtteri Bottas

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

After the first round of pre-season tests in Bahrain took place between February 11 and 13, the second round continues this week between February 18 and February 20.

All 11 teams will then be back in action when the 2026 season starts in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix. The first race of the year takes place on March 8 at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT, and 11pm ET.

READ MORE: FIA announce official F1 vote over Mercedes compression ratio controversy

Related

F1 Aston Martin Adrian Newey 2026 regulations pre-season testing

Latest News

F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets as Aston Martin complete just TWO laps
F1 Testing 2026

F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets as Aston Martin complete just TWO laps

  • 17 minutes ago
Sky Sports confirm F1 pundit’s absence at Bahrain testing
Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports confirm F1 pundit’s absence at Bahrain testing

  • 1 hour ago
Aston Martin finally get F1 boost with Lawrence Stroll set for landmark £50m deal
Aston Martin F1

Aston Martin finally get F1 boost with Lawrence Stroll set for landmark £50m deal

  • 2 hours ago
'F*** what happened? F1 star stunned by Lewis Hamilton trick
Latest F1 News

'F*** what happened? F1 star stunned by Lewis Hamilton trick

  • 3 hours ago
'Desolation at Aston Martin' as stranded Alonso leaves testing and Newey hit by new car trouble
Latest F1 News

'Desolation at Aston Martin' as stranded Alonso leaves testing and Newey hit by new car trouble

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Testing 2026: Bahrain schedule, start times and how to watch it all LIVE today
F1 Testing 2026

F1 Testing 2026: Bahrain schedule, start times and how to watch it all LIVE today

  • Today 08:05
More news

Most read

Daniel Ricciardo is back in F1, but this time it's different
15.000+ views

Daniel Ricciardo is back in F1, but this time it's different

  • 31 january
 Lewis Hamilton finally breaks his silence on Kim Kardashian dating rumours
15.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton finally breaks his silence on Kim Kardashian dating rumours

  • 12 february
 Lewis Hamilton split prompts major Angela Cullen decision
10.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton split prompts major Angela Cullen decision

  • 5 february
 F1 2026 WAGs: Lewis Hamilton latest and Lando Norris breakup
10.000+ views

F1 2026 WAGs: Lewis Hamilton latest and Lando Norris breakup

  • Yesterday 19:30
 FIA 'will ban' Mercedes engine trick following rivals uproar
7.500+ views

FIA 'will ban' Mercedes engine trick following rivals uproar

  • 16 february
 F1 Testing 2026: Bahrain schedule, start times and how to watch live
7.500+ views

F1 Testing 2026: Bahrain schedule, start times and how to watch live

  • 12 february

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x