F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets as Aston Martin complete just TWO laps
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc topped the timesheets in Bahrain during the final morning session of 2026 pre-season testing, but it was the Aston Martin F1 team whose struggles were the focus of the paddock.
Aston Martin did not run until the very end of the morning session, with a statement being released by their power unit manufacturer Honda admitting that a battery issue had been found and that they will only be doing short runs on Friday.
Lance Stroll went out for two untimed laps around the circuit, before coming straight back into the pits, and all of this was during the final 15 minutes of the session, after they had completely sat out the first three hours and 45 minutes.
Elsewhere, Kimi Antonelli finished second in the timesheets, behind Leclerc by over two tenths of a second, before the Italian pulled off to the side of the track due to an unspecified problem for the Mercedes team. The halting of Antonelli's session was understood to be precautionary, however, and George Russell will be back out in the W16 later on Friday.
McLaren's Oscar Piastri rounded out the top three, over six tenths off Leclerc's best time, while it was Esteban Ocon who put in the most laps of any driver, racking up an impressive 82 in total.
Antonelli's incident was the only unplanned red flag of the morning session on day three, meaning the other teams were not disrupted too much in their attempts to get in as many laps as possible on the final day of testing before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
F1 Testing Results - Bahrain Week Two - Day Three
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps completed
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:33.689
|80 laps
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:33.916
|49 laps
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:34.352
|66 laps
|4
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:34.494
|82 laps
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|1:34.511
|59 laps
|6
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:34.846
|57 laps
|7
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:35.238
|77 laps
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:35.252
|66 laps
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|1:36.019
|64 laps
|10
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|1:40.842
|61 laps
|11
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|NO TIME
|2 laps
Who's driving for the F1 teams on Friday in Bahrain?
|Team
|Fri AM
|Fri PM
|McLaren
|Oscar Piastri
|Lando Norris
|Mercedes
|Kimi Antonelli
|George Russell
|Red Bull
|Isack Hadjar
|Max Verstappen
|Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc
|Charles Leclerc
|Williams
|Carlos Sainz
|Carlos Sainz
|Racing Bulls
|Arvid Lindblad
|Arvid Lindblad
|Aston Martin
|Lance Stroll
|Lance Stroll
|Haas
|Esteban Ocon
|Oliver Bearman
|Audi
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Alpine
|Franco Colapinto
|Franco Colapinto
|Cadillac
|Sergio Perez
|Valtteri Bottas
When does the 2026 F1 season start?
After the first round of pre-season tests in Bahrain took place between February 11 and 13, the second round continues this week between February 18 and February 20.
All 11 teams will then be back in action when the 2026 season starts in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix. The first race of the year takes place on March 8 at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT, and 11pm ET.
