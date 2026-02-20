A bleak picture of the current state of Aston Martin F1 team has been painted by Spanish media following yet another nightmare day of testing.

The 2026 pre-season tests conclude in Sakhir on Friday, February 20, but Aston Martin are yet to complete a full race simulation amid growing concerns over their new power unit.

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso was just 26 laps into his grand prix simulation on Thursday afternoon when he was forced to stop on track.

The Spaniard was left stranded at the side of the Bahrain International Circuit having suffered a power unit issue, causing the session to be red-flagged, with Aston Martin mechanics seen wearing gloves to remove the vehicle, which was in an unsafe condition.

Aston Martin were also responsible for the only genuine red flag of Wednesday's testing sessions when Lance Stroll spun into the gravel at Turn 11, with the Sky F1 commentary team immediately noting the incident appeared to not be due to driver error.

Concerns are mounting by the day over Aston Martin's chances of even completing a full race come the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in less than a month's time after their first campaign under Adrian Newey's leadership has gotten off to a diabolical start.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton questioned as Ferrari take advantage of 2026 'loophole'

Newey faced with worrying Aston Martin reality

Following Thursday's further setback for the Silverstone squad, Spanish F1 commentator Antonio Lobato took to social media platform 'X' reporting of 'desolation at Aston Martin.'

In a series of posts detailing the dire situation Newey's new squad find themselves in, Lobato wrote: "Desolation at Aston Martin. The penultimate day ends with another failure in the Honda power unit, leaving Alonso stranded in the middle of the track and preventing his team from completing the programme once again."

The DAZN commentator who has been a major voice during Alonso's lengthy F1 career also revealed that the champion would be not be hanging around in Bahrain for the team's final day of testing, adding: "Once again, Aston ends the day with the lowest number of laps. Fernando returns home tonight."

The broadcaster also flagged the alarming reality that the squad Newey now also leads as team principal have only been able to complete 25 consecutive laps so far, as the 57-lap Australian Grand Prix looms.

The F1 design genius may have 25 championships to boast across his esteemed career, but Newey now faces the sobering realisation that Aston Martin's partnership with Honda could prove to be his biggest challenge yet.

Lobato also raised this concern in a clip which has surfaced on social media following an appearance with Soy Motor, where he said: "Aston Martin's first races are going to be thrown away.

"The Honda engine is a long way from being an acceptable Formula 1 engine."

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

Aston Martin must be ready to be back in action when the 2026 season starts in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.

The first race of the year takes place on March 8 at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT, and 11pm ET.

EXCLUSIVE: Naomi Schiff ‘rings alarm bells’ over Lance Stroll’s damning Aston Martin claim

Related