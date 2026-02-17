F1 Testing 2026: Bahrain driver lineups and team schedules

The second round of official pre-season testing for the 2026 F1 championship begins this week at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Last week we saw all 11 teams take to the track after the closed doors shakedown in Barcelona last month, but this week's test marks the first time fans can watch the full three days live.

Once again all 22 drivers return for three days (Wednesday February 18-Friday February 20), where the drivers within each team will split their duties between the AM and PM sessions.

When will each each team and their drivers be in action in Bahrain?

So, when will each driver be taking to the track to get further acquainted with their brand new machinery following the 2026 regulation overhaul?

Each team has chosen to either split its driver duo up for the morning and afternoon testing sessions, or dedicate an entire day to each of its drivers. And we now have full details for day three for every single team.

This week's pre-season testing will take place between 10am and 7pm local time (AST) which translates to 7am until 4pm GMT, with the entire three-test being shown live on Sky Sports and F1TV.

Keep an eye on this article for the very latest updates:

TV channel and live stream - how to watch live

In the UK, Sky Sports F1 will be showing every minute of pre-season testing action this week, having only broadcast an hour per day during last week's event.

This will be live on F1TV too, while the F1 website is the place to go for live updates on lap times, as well as interviews with various drivers and team bosses.

Fans in the UK also have the added bonus of a 'Ted's Notebook' from the great Ted Kravitz - that will air on Sky Sports F1 at 8pm UK (9pm CET, 3pm Eastern, 12pm Pacific).

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

After the final round of pre-season tests in Bahrain this week, the countdown begins for the 2026 season.

All 11 teams will then be in action when the 2026 season starts in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix. The first race of the year takes place on March 8 at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT, and 11pm ET.

