Lewis Hamilton smiling from ear to ear in 2026 red and white Ferrari F1 windbreaker

F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets as Lewis Hamilton stars for Ferrari

Sam Cook
The morning testing session on day three at the Bahrain International Circuit saw Ferrari once again shine, with seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton finishing second on the timesheet.

Mercedes' George Russell topped the session after a pretty underwhelming pre-season test on the whole for the Brackley-based outfit, and he was just under three tenths quicker than Hamilton's best effort.

Max Verstappen - fresh from a debate with Lando Norris about the new regulations - rounded out the top three, although he was a whopping 1.4 seconds behind Russell.

Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson put in the most laps of the session with 84, but world champions McLaren struggled to show any pace, with Oscar Piastri finishing the morning down in fifth, almost 2.5 seconds behind Russell's time.

Friday is the final day of the first three-day testing event in Bahrain, and teams are scrambling to try and get in as many laps as possible.

The only red flag during the morning session was caused by Valtteri Bottas, whose Cadillac stopped in the middle of the track. The car was cleared away and the session resumed, with Cadillac also managing to get the Finn back out there to complete 37 laps.

F1 testing results: Bahrain day three

F1 Pre-season testing results: Day three
Position Driver Team Time Laps completed
1George RussellMercedes1:33.91878 laps
2Lewis HamiltonFerrari1:34.20969 laps
3Max VerstappenRed Bull1:35.34161 laps
4Ollie BearmanHaas1:35.97270 laps
5Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:36.39073 laps
6Franco ColapintoAlpine1:36.87464 laps
7Carlos SainzWilliams1:37.18668 laps
8Liam LawsonRacing Bulls1:37.23884 laps
9Gabriel BortoletoAudi1:37.53660 laps
10Lance StrollAston Martin1:38.42354 laps
11Valtteri BottasCadillac1:38.77237 laps

Who's driving for the F1 teams on Friday in Bahrain?

Bahrain F1 Testing Lineup
Team Fri AM Fri PM
McLaren Piastri Piastri
Mercedes Russell Antonelli
Red Bull Verstappen Hadjar
Ferrari Hamilton Hamilton
Williams Sainz Albon
Racing Bulls Lawson Lawson
Aston Martin Stroll Stroll
Haas Bearman Ocon
Audi Bortoleto Hulkenberg
Alpine Colapinto Colapinto
Cadillac Bottas Perez

F1 TESTING 2026: Bahrain schedule, start times and how to watch live

