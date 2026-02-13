F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets as Lewis Hamilton stars for Ferrari
F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets as Lewis Hamilton stars for Ferrari
The morning testing session on day three at the Bahrain International Circuit saw Ferrari once again shine, with seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton finishing second on the timesheet.
Mercedes' George Russell topped the session after a pretty underwhelming pre-season test on the whole for the Brackley-based outfit, and he was just under three tenths quicker than Hamilton's best effort.
Max Verstappen - fresh from a debate with Lando Norris about the new regulations - rounded out the top three, although he was a whopping 1.4 seconds behind Russell.
Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson put in the most laps of the session with 84, but world champions McLaren struggled to show any pace, with Oscar Piastri finishing the morning down in fifth, almost 2.5 seconds behind Russell's time.
Friday is the final day of the first three-day testing event in Bahrain, and teams are scrambling to try and get in as many laps as possible.
The only red flag during the morning session was caused by Valtteri Bottas, whose Cadillac stopped in the middle of the track. The car was cleared away and the session resumed, with Cadillac also managing to get the Finn back out there to complete 37 laps.
F1 testing results: Bahrain day three
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps completed
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:33.918
|78 laps
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:34.209
|69 laps
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:35.341
|61 laps
|4
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|1:35.972
|70 laps
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:36.390
|73 laps
|6
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:36.874
|64 laps
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:37.186
|68 laps
|8
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:37.238
|84 laps
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:37.536
|60 laps
|10
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:38.423
|54 laps
|11
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:38.772
|37 laps
Who's driving for the F1 teams on Friday in Bahrain?
|Team
|Fri AM
|Fri PM
|McLaren
|Piastri
|Piastri
|Mercedes
|Russell
|Antonelli
|Red Bull
|Verstappen
|Hadjar
|Ferrari
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Williams
|Sainz
|Albon
|Racing Bulls
|Lawson
|Lawson
|Aston Martin
|Stroll
|Stroll
|Haas
|Bearman
|Ocon
|Audi
|Bortoleto
|Hulkenberg
|Alpine
|Colapinto
|Colapinto
|Cadillac
|Bottas
|Perez
F1 TESTING 2026: Bahrain schedule, start times and how to watch live
Related
Latest News
F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets as Lewis Hamilton stars for Ferrari
- 14 minutes ago
Crisis at Aston Martin? 'The gloves are off' as Alonso shows F1 testing frustration
- 1 hour ago
Toto Wolff admits worrying truth about Red Bull F1 rivals
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen destroys new regulations as Project Newey hits trouble
- 2 hours ago
F1 Testing 2026 weather forecast - Latest today from Bahrain
- 2 hours ago
McLaren F1 sponsor under pressure after Epstein files 'torture video' email
- 3 hours ago
Most read
Daniel Ricciardo is back in F1, but this time it's different
- 31 january
Lewis Hamilton split prompts major Angela Cullen decision
- 5 february
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey ‘furious’ as McLaren unveil test car
- 26 january
F1 2026 WAGs: Lewis Hamilton is 'dating Kim Kardashian'?
- 2 february
F1 Testing 2026: Bahrain schedule, start times and how to watch live
- Yesterday 22:15
Kelly Piquet: The girlfriend of Max Verstappen and mother of four-time champion’s child
- 5 february