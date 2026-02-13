F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets as Lewis Hamilton stars for Ferrari

The morning testing session on day three at the Bahrain International Circuit saw Ferrari once again shine, with seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton finishing second on the timesheet.

Mercedes' George Russell topped the session after a pretty underwhelming pre-season test on the whole for the Brackley-based outfit, and he was just under three tenths quicker than Hamilton's best effort.

Max Verstappen - fresh from a debate with Lando Norris about the new regulations - rounded out the top three, although he was a whopping 1.4 seconds behind Russell.

Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson put in the most laps of the session with 84, but world champions McLaren struggled to show any pace, with Oscar Piastri finishing the morning down in fifth, almost 2.5 seconds behind Russell's time.

Friday is the final day of the first three-day testing event in Bahrain, and teams are scrambling to try and get in as many laps as possible.

The only red flag during the morning session was caused by Valtteri Bottas, whose Cadillac stopped in the middle of the track. The car was cleared away and the session resumed, with Cadillac also managing to get the Finn back out there to complete 37 laps.

F1 Pre-season testing results: Day three Position Driver Team Time Laps completed 1 George Russell Mercedes 1:33.918 78 laps 2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:34.209 69 laps 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:35.341 61 laps 4 Ollie Bearman Haas 1:35.972 70 laps 5 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:36.390 73 laps 6 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:36.874 64 laps 7 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:37.186 68 laps 8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:37.238 84 laps 9 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:37.536 60 laps 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:38.423 54 laps 11 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:38.772 37 laps

Who's driving for the F1 teams on Friday in Bahrain?

Bahrain F1 Testing Lineup Team Fri AM Fri PM McLaren Piastri Piastri Mercedes Russell Antonelli Red Bull Verstappen Hadjar Ferrari Hamilton Hamilton Williams Sainz Albon Racing Bulls Lawson Lawson Aston Martin Stroll Stroll Haas Bearman Ocon Audi Bortoleto Hulkenberg Alpine Colapinto Colapinto Cadillac Bottas Perez

