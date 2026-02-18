Martin Brundle says F1 took the stabilisers off and 2026 is going to be great

There has been much doom and gloom in F1 over the past seven days as we head towards the new 2026 season, but not everybody is unhappy.

Last week’s first pre-season testing sessions in Bahrain saw several drivers voice their concerns about the sweeping new regulations coming into the sport this year.

The loudest voice of all was four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who described driving the new cars as ‘like Formula E on steroids’. Ouch.

Meanwhile seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said he believes the new regulations are way too complex, and that fans will struggle to even begin to understand them.

Throw in the growing safety concerns about the new cars will deal with F1’s race start procedure, and it was a very grim outlook as part two of Bahrain testing began on Wednesday.

One highly respected voice though has remained upbeat despite the negative publicity, and that would be former F1 star turned Sky Sports analyst Martin Brundle.

The 66-year-old pundit has made the point that drivers through the ages have had to deal with new challenges, and that this is nothing new.

Brundle: Why new regs are GOOD for F1

After Wednesday’s latest action in Bahrain, he again defended the new era coming into the sport as he responded to fan questions on social media. In short, Brundle is delighted the drivers are really being forced to showcase their skills even more in 2026.

He stressed: “I’m enjoying the ‘26 F1 cars moving around so much. Makes me appreciate the drivers even more, they can’t just lean on massive downforce and stability. There are plenty of gremlins to be smoothed out but that’ll happen over the next few months.”

Brundle says right now the top four teams (Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull and defending champions McLaren) are set for an almighty fight at the summit of the sport. He believes this is a far cry from when the hybrid era began in 2014 and Mercedes absolutely dominated.

F1 set to go back to the future

The former F1 driver also believes some of the most iconic spots on the calendar could actually get a new lease of life thanks to the new regulations.

“We may even get some great corners like Copse and Eau Rouge ‘back’. The top four look very close, of course the pack will be scattered as always happens with new regs, but I have no doubt we are in a much better shape than 2014.”

