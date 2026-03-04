close global

Adrian Newey in front of the Australian flag

Adrian Newey told to face the music as Aston Martin F1 crisis deepens

Adrian Newey told to face the music as Aston Martin F1 crisis deepens

Kerry Violet
Adrian Newey in front of the Australian flag

F1 team principal Adrian Newey must face the media at this weekend's Australian Grand Prix as the word continues to spread over just how far behind the rest of the pack his new Aston Martin squad really are.

Newey is best known for his outstanding contributions to F1 through his design work, which helped secure a total of 26 drivers’ and constructors’ championship titles.

But in 2026, the British engineering genius is taking on another challenge after joining Aston Martin, where he will now act not only as their managing technical partner but also as their new team principal.

After a disastrous start for the Silverstone team at pre-season testing, reports from Italy have claimed Aston Martin may be struggling to even have the parts to take to Melbourne this weekend for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

On top of that, it has also been said they will do enough to get themselves to the line for Sunday's grand prix, but may only be able to complete a few laps before retiring both of their cars to avoid triggering further issues with their problematic new Honda power units.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA postpone race over Iran missile attacks, Aston Martin fans revolt

Newey summoned for FIA Australian GP press conference

The team themselves have not issued an official response to these worrying reports ahead of the first round of the F1 2026 championship which kicks off in just a matter of days.

However, answers could come soon given that Newey himself has been summoned as part of the lineup for the first FIA team principals press conference of the 2026 campaign.

On Friday, Newey will join fellow new team boss Graeme Lowdon, who is leading American squad Cadillac in their first season in the sport, and seasoned F1 boss Toto Wolff, who heads up the Mercedes F1 team.

The trio will all face questions from F1 media ahead of the first round of the 2026 campaign, with Aston Martin's woes likely to be the hot topic.

Thursday's media day will see Nico Hulkenberg, Valtteri Bottas and George Russell attend the first driver press conference of the weekend, before Lewis Hamilton, Oscar Piastri and Arvid Lindblad take to the sofa for the second session of the day.

The team principals press conference will come the following day, with the top three fastest drivers summoned to the media session after qualifying on Saturday, with the same being required of the top three fastest drivers from the Australian GP on Sunday.

Below is the full schedule, as published by the FIA, please note all times are local (AEDT).

Australian GP FIA Press Conferences Schedule
Date Time Driver/Team Member Session
Thursday 5 March 13:30 Nico Hulkenberg (Audi), Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac), George Russell (Mercedes) Drivers’ Press Conference
Thursday 5 March 14:00 Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari), Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) Drivers’ Press Conference
Friday 6 March 14:30 Adrian Newey (Aston Martin), Graeme Lowdon (Cadillac), Toto Wolff (Mercedes) Team Principals Press Conference
Saturday 7 March Post-Qualifying Top three fastest drivers Post-Qualifying Press Conference
Sunday 8 March Post-Race First three finishing drivers Post-Race Press Conference

READ MORE: Aston Martin may retire DELIBERATELY at Australian Grand Prix

