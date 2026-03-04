FIA scrap F1 curfew over Australian Grand Prix travel chaos
FIA scrap F1 curfew over Australian Grand Prix travel chaos
The FIA have scrapped the F1 curfew after travel disruption in the build up to the season opening Australian Grand Prix.
F1's curfew rule was implemented by the FIA to allow mechanics to work on the car in specific time slots, rather than overnight during irregular hours. F1 teams get two exemptions to break the curfew due to unforeseen circumstances, but a third breach could result in a penalty.
Now, for the season opening Australian Grand Prix, the FIA have lifted curfew restrictions after F1 teams were forced to make last minute travel changes in getting personnel and freight to Melbourne.
The ongoing situation in the Middle East has closed off normal routes, while it has also been reported that teams, such as Ferrari and Racing Bulls, had entire crews stuck in Italy.
They eventually got on a charter from the UK, but the teams were nonetheless behind on their weekend preparation.
READ MORE: F1 paddock 'feels like high-security prison'
FIA scrap Australian GP curfew
Discussion between the FIA and F1 teams has resulted in the normal curfews being scrapped for the first two periods before practice on Friday.
Usually, the first restricted period starts 42 hours prior to FP1 and ends 29 hours before FP1. The second period starts 18 hours prior to FP1 and ends four hours before the first practice session.
During that time, team personnel responsible for the work on the car are not allowed within the confines of the circuit.
Under the revised FIA rules however, teams are allowed to work overnight on the car both Wednesday and Thursday night, to ensure they can get out on track on Friday.
When does the F1 2026 season start?
The F1 season gets underway in Melbourne on Friday 6 March for FP1 and FP2, with FP3 and qualifying taking place on Saturday 7 March.
Lights out for the 2026 Australian Grand Prix are at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am (GMT) and 11pm (ET).
READ MORE: FIA president confirms he is 'assessing' Middle East F1 races after Iran missile attacks
Related
Latest News
FIA scrap F1 curfew over Australian Grand Prix travel chaos
- 38 minutes ago
Mercedes F1 2026 Preview: George Russell ready to fill Lewis Hamilton void
- 1 hour ago
F1 Penalty Points 2026: Star already facing race ban ahead of Australian Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: FIA postpone race over Iran missile attacks, Aston Martin fans revolt
- 3 hours ago
F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co in 2026?
- 3 hours ago
Flavio Briatore destroys F1 star as brutal new footage emerges
- 3 hours ago
Most read
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- Yesterday 16:00
Lewis Hamilton finally breaks his silence on Kim Kardashian dating rumours
- 12 february
Sky F1 presenter confirms TV return after surgery which included having voice box removed
- 2 march
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton shocked as Christian Horner reveals Toto Wolff message
- 2 march
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton issues warning over ‘real test’ as Ferrari fumble could cost 2026 title
- 28 february
Best F1 Fantasy 2026 Team Names: Funny names and puns for the new season
- 24 february