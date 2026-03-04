FIA scrap F1 curfew over Australian Grand Prix travel chaos

The FIA have scrapped the F1 curfew after travel disruption in the build up to the season opening Australian Grand Prix.

F1's curfew rule was implemented by the FIA to allow mechanics to work on the car in specific time slots, rather than overnight during irregular hours. F1 teams get two exemptions to break the curfew due to unforeseen circumstances, but a third breach could result in a penalty.

Now, for the season opening Australian Grand Prix, the FIA have lifted curfew restrictions after F1 teams were forced to make last minute travel changes in getting personnel and freight to Melbourne.

The ongoing situation in the Middle East has closed off normal routes, while it has also been reported that teams, such as Ferrari and Racing Bulls, had entire crews stuck in Italy.

They eventually got on a charter from the UK, but the teams were nonetheless behind on their weekend preparation.

READ MORE: F1 paddock 'feels like high-security prison'

FIA scrap Australian GP curfew

Discussion between the FIA and F1 teams has resulted in the normal curfews being scrapped for the first two periods before practice on Friday.

Usually, the first restricted period starts 42 hours prior to FP1 and ends 29 hours before FP1. The second period starts 18 hours prior to FP1 and ends four hours before the first practice session.

During that time, team personnel responsible for the work on the car are not allowed within the confines of the circuit.

Under the revised FIA rules however, teams are allowed to work overnight on the car both Wednesday and Thursday night, to ensure they can get out on track on Friday.

When does the F1 2026 season start?

The F1 season gets underway in Melbourne on Friday 6 March for FP1 and FP2, with FP3 and qualifying taking place on Saturday 7 March.

Lights out for the 2026 Australian Grand Prix are at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am (GMT) and 11pm (ET).

READ MORE: FIA president confirms he is 'assessing' Middle East F1 races after Iran missile attacks

Related