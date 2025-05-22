F1 teams braced for ‘unique’ FIA curfew ruling at Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1 teams will have to adhere to a unique curfew at the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend following official confirmation from the FIA.

According to F1's governing body, concessions to the length of the curfew will be implemented this weekend on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday - also known as Restricted Periods one, two and three.

During these periods, personnel cannot work on the car and must leave the paddock, with each F1 team given a different amount of exceptions for each Restricted Period.

The curfew period will be reduced by three hours on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with each team allowed a maximum of six operational personnel whose sole purpose is tyre preparations, to compensate for the logistical challenges of the Monaco GP.

What happens if F1 teams breach the FIA’s curfew?

The first restricted - or curfew - period - begins 42 hours prior to the scheduled start of FP1, and ends 29 hours prior to the scheduled start of FP1. The second period begins 18 hours prior to the scheduled start of P1 and ends four hours prior to the scheduled start of FP1.

Finally, the third curfew period starts 14 hours prior to the scheduled start of FP3 and ends three hours prior to the scheduled start of FP3.

However, if the unrestricted time between the end of FP2 and the start of the third restricted period exceeds four hours, the excess will be added to the start of this third curfew period.

McLaren were found in breach of the FIA’s curfew on Thursday at the Bahrain GP earlier this year, but no action was taken on the breach as it was the first of their three individual exceptions.

There are a different number of exceptions for each Restricted Period; the first period four exceptions, the second three, and the third restricted period two exceptions.

If a team exceeds these exceptions, then both drivers will be forced to start Sunday's grand prix from the pit lane.

