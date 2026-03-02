A former driver turned team owner has likened the F1 paddock to 'prison' in an astonishing admission.

F1's soaring popularity in the past decade as seen the paddock become one of the hottest destinations for the rich, famous and influential, abuzz with activity that stands in stark contrast to the sport of old.

One former driver Bobby Rahal, however, has found the environment so much changed that he gave a rather brutal take on his recent experience in the F1 paddock.

Rahal competed in two F1 races in 1978 with Walter Wolf Racing, but is better known for his career in American open wheel racing and winning the 1986 Indianapolis 500.

The American was briefly a manager at Jaguar F1 team, and has been co-owner of his own IndyCar team since 1991. His squad have gone through various guises, originally named Rahal-Hogan Racing before switching to Team Rahal and then most recently becoming Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, following talk show host David Letterman and businessman Mike Lanigan's partial purchase of the team.

READ MORE: How Mercedes finally got Max Verstappen on board

Rahal slams F1 environment as 'sterile'

Rahal is now also the boss of axed F1 star and son of racing legend Michael Schumacher, Mick Schumacher, who completed his IndyCar debut last weekend at St. Petersburg with RLLR.

Schumacher qualified 21st for his opening race before a lap one crash at Turn 4 ended his debut early, in which the German driver was collateral damage following an accident between Sting Ray Robb and Santino Ferrucci.

Rahal was incredibly complimentary of his new driver in an interview with Auto Motor und Sport prior to the weekend action, stating he was 'glad Mick chose' the team and praising his 'good character'.

Rahal also addressed criticism of Schumacher from Europe — where ex-Haas boss Guenther Steiner has vocalised his displeasure regarding his former driver — and the American proceeded to defend Schumacher.

"All that pressure is harmful. For us, team spirit is paramount. Everyone helps everyone else," he explained.

"Mick should have fun, and then success will come almost automatically. You have to learn these cars."

Rahal then went on to compare the atmosphere in the contemporary F1 paddock to a prison, and continued: "The atmosphere has changed drastically. The paddock has become sterile. It feels like a maximum-security prison that, ironically, everyone wants to get into."

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton shocked as Horner reveals Wolff message

Related