The 2026 F1 season is nearly upon us and Sky Sports have unveiled their revamped titles for the new era.

Sky Sports have held exclusive rights to the live F1 broadcast in the UK since 2019, covering the sport since 2011. Sky will retain their broadcast rights through till 2029 having previously signed a fresh deal in 2022.

F1 enters a brand new era in 2026, with wholesale regulation changes transforming the engine and chassis designs. Not only do the cars look a little different, but F1 has a new reigning champion in Lando Norris, who will sport the No.1 on his car this season.

On the eve of the 2026 season, Sky Sports shared their brand new title sequence for the upcoming season, reflecting the new F1 audience and, as ever, causing mixed reaction on social media.

Sky Sports unveil new titles, F1 fans are split

The new F1 titles for Sky featured a brighter visual experience, with cars zooming around various tracks and their driver profiles flashing up on the screen, all to the beat of Tate McRae's 'Just Keep Watching'.

McRae's song was originally created for the movie F1 and has now found a home in the subconscious of fans for eternity.

Some fans were quick to blast the new sequence, with one asking: "This can't be the actual song used surely?"

Another compared it to the iconic opening titles that featured Fleetwood Mac's 'The Chain' and wrote: "Visuals are great…But bring back The Chain!!!!"

A third brutally suggested 'it's perfect on mute' while another commented 'the song doesn’t fit the titles at all'.

One user even went as far as to say: "Embarrassing. Coverage gets worse every year."

However amongst the negativity there were beacons of light, with one fan obsessing over the new sound, and wrote: "SLAY. THE SONG, EVERYTHING, 10/10 NO NOTES."

Another concurred: "So I get Tate McRae every race day??? Yeah in."

Sky Sports F1 announce 2026 team

Alongside their new titles, Sky Sports also announced their lineup for 2026. Martin Brundle, Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg, Jacques Villeneuve, Naomi Schiff, Bernie Collins, Karun Chandhok, Jamie Chadwick and Anthony Davidson will all return as Sky's resident experts.

Presenters Simon Lazenby, Natalie Pinkham, Ted Kravitz, Rachel Brookes and Craig Slater will also resume their duties in 2026, while the commentary booth will once again belong to David Croft and Harry Benjamin.

Danica Patrick will no longer be part of the Sky Sports team from 2026.

