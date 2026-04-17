Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS4 qualifying results and grid order

Max Verstappen returns to the Nurburgring for the 24h qualifiers

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen will be in action at the Nurburgring today (Saturday, April 18) in qualifying for the NLS4 round at the ADAC 24h Qualifiers.

Following the cancellation of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Verstappen is now able to contest the double-header (NLS4 and NLS5 races) at the Nurburgring - and take part in Top Qualifying for the 24 hour race in May.

Verstappen and his team-mate Lucas Auer will take part in qualifying today at 08:30 local time (07:30 BST), which will determine their grid slot for the NLS4 race later today.

Last time out at the Nurburgring, Verstappen's Mercedes-AMG GT3 team claimed pole position and won the NLS2 race on the road, although were later disqualified for exceeding the allocated tyre limit.

Below is a table awaiting the final classification from qualifying at the Nurburgring, which will be updated as soon as the fight for pole position comes to an end.

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Nurburgring Qualifying Results: NLS4 2026

NLS4 Qualifying Results Position Driver Team Time/Status 1 TBC TBC TBC 2 TBC TBC TBC 3 TBC TBC TBC 4 TBC TBC TBC 5 TBC TBC TBC 6 TBC TBC TBC 7 TBC TBC TBC 8 TBC TBC TBC 9 TBC TBC TBC 10 TBC TBC TBC 11 TBC TBC TBC 12 TBC TBC TBC 13 TBC TBC TBC 14 TBC TBC TBC 15 TBC TBC TBC 16 TBC TBC TBC 17 TBC TBC TBC 18 TBC TBC TBC 19 TBC TBC TBC 20 TBC TBC TBC

When is Verstappen competing in the 2026 NLS4 race?

Max Verstappen Nurburgring Timetable Date Local Time (CET) UK Time (GMT) Session April 18 08:30 07:30 Qualifying April 18 17:10 16:10 Formation lap April 18 17:30 16:30 Race start April 18 21:30 20:30 Race finish

How to watch Verstappen's Nurburgring race

You can watch Verstappen's GT racing exploits right here on GPFans.

Alternatively, you can watch all the NLS and Nurburgring action unfold over on our GPFans YouTube channel.

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Written by Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it. View full biography

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