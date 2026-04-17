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Max Verstappen, NLS, 2025, generic, Nordschleife

Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS4 qualifying results and grid order

Max Verstappen, NLS, 2025, generic, Nordschleife — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS4 qualifying results and grid order

Max Verstappen returns to the Nurburgring for the 24h qualifiers

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen will be in action at the Nurburgring today (Saturday, April 18) in qualifying for the NLS4 round at the ADAC 24h Qualifiers.

Following the cancellation of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Verstappen is now able to contest the double-header (NLS4 and NLS5 races) at the Nurburgring - and take part in Top Qualifying for the 24 hour race in May.

Verstappen and his team-mate Lucas Auer will take part in qualifying today at 08:30 local time (07:30 BST), which will determine their grid slot for the NLS4 race later today.

Last time out at the Nurburgring, Verstappen's Mercedes-AMG GT3 team claimed pole position and won the NLS2 race on the road, although were later disqualified for exceeding the allocated tyre limit.

Below is a table awaiting the final classification from qualifying at the Nurburgring, which will be updated as soon as the fight for pole position comes to an end.

READ MORE: F1 president issues Max Verstappen quit threat warning

Nurburgring Qualifying Results: NLS4 2026

NLS4 Qualifying Results
Position Driver Team Time/Status
1TBCTBCTBC
2TBCTBCTBC
3 TBCTBCTBC
4TBCTBCTBC
5TBCTBCTBC
6TBCTBCTBC
7TBCTBCTBC
8TBCTBCTBC
9TBCTBCTBC
10TBCTBCTBC
11TBCTBCTBC
12TBCTBCTBC
13TBCTBCTBC
14TBCTBCTBC
15TBCTBCTBC
16TBCTBCTBC
17TBCTBCTBC
18TBCTBCTBC
19TBCTBCTBC
20TBCTBCTBC

When is Verstappen competing in the 2026 NLS4 race?

Max Verstappen Nurburgring Timetable
Date Local Time (CET) UK Time (GMT) Session
April 1808:3007:30Qualifying
April 1817:1016:10Formation lap
April 1817:3016:30Race start
April 1821:3020:30Race finish

How to watch Verstappen's Nurburgring race

You can watch Verstappen's GT racing exploits right here on GPFans.

Alternatively, you can watch all the NLS and Nurburgring action unfold over on our GPFans YouTube channel.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull set for 2027 crisis as driver speaks out on 12-penalty horror show

Sheona Mountford
Written by
Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist
Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it.
View full biography

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