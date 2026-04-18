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Verstappen Racing during NLS2

Max Verstappen team under investigation by stewards after crash at Nurburgring qualifying

Verstappen Racing during NLS2 — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen team under investigation by stewards after crash at Nurburgring qualifying

The incident happened in qualifying on Saturday morning

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

Max Verstappen's Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing is under investigation by the stewards after an early incident on Saturday at the Qualifiers for the Nurburgring 24 Hours Race.

The stewards at the iconic German track are looking into an incident which saw Verstappen's team-mate Lucas Auer make contact with another Dutch competitor.

The 90‐minute session on the Nurburgring Nordschleife - extended earlier due to red flag incidents - will set the grid for Race 1 of the 24h Qualifiers, a four-hour event scheduled for tonight (Saturday April 18). At the midpoint of the session, Verstappen's No. 3 Mercedes-AMG run by Winward Racing was in fifth place overall, with Auer posting a lap time of 8:13.012.

READ MORE: F1 insider shares Red Bull fears over 'Christian Horner Racing' team

Stewards investigate Nurburgring incident

Verstappen took over the car from the Austrian driver just as race control announced that Verstappen Racing was facing an investigation for causing a crash.

Auer collided with the No. 941 Porsche Cayman from Adrenalin Motorsport, driven by a group including Adrian Rziczny, Mark van der Snel, and Max van der Snel (with one of them behind the wheel), at Hohe Acht, the section following the famous Karussell.

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