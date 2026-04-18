Max Verstappen team under investigation by stewards after crash at Nurburgring qualifying

Max Verstappen's Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing is under investigation by the stewards after an early incident on Saturday at the Qualifiers for the Nurburgring 24 Hours Race.

The stewards at the iconic German track are looking into an incident which saw Verstappen's team-mate Lucas Auer make contact with another Dutch competitor.

The 90‐minute session on the Nurburgring Nordschleife - extended earlier due to red flag incidents - will set the grid for Race 1 of the 24h Qualifiers, a four-hour event scheduled for tonight (Saturday April 18). At the midpoint of the session, Verstappen's No. 3 Mercedes-AMG run by Winward Racing was in fifth place overall, with Auer posting a lap time of 8:13.012.

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Verstappen took over the car from the Austrian driver just as race control announced that Verstappen Racing was facing an investigation for causing a crash.

Auer collided with the No. 941 Porsche Cayman from Adrenalin Motorsport, driven by a group including Adrian Rziczny, Mark van der Snel, and Max van der Snel (with one of them behind the wheel), at Hohe Acht, the section following the famous Karussell.

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