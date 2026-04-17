Max Verstappen Nurburgring LIVE: NLS4 schedule, times and free live stream

How to watch Max Verstappen at the Nurburgring this weekend

Here's how you can watch Max Verstappen in the NLS4 race at this weekend's (Saturday, April 18-Sunday, April 19) ADAC 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers live and for free.

The four-time F1 champion ramps up his preparations for the 24h race at the Nurburgring in May, buy taking part in not just one, but two NLS races this weekend (NLS4 and NLS5), alongside Top Qualifying for the event in May.

The NLS4 race will take place on Saturday, April 18, featuring qualifying and a main race, before they do it all again on Sunday for NLS5 and Top Qualifying.

This weekend Verstappen will return to his Mercedes-AMG GT3 Verstappen racing team, this time alongside Austrian driver Lucas Auer, who will also accompany Verstappen during his 24h debut.

Here's how you can watch the NLS4 round at the Nurburgring this weekend on Saturday, April 18.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull set for 2027 crisis, Verstappen and Russell team up

ADAC 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers: NLS4

Verstappen will be taking part in the ADAC 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19.

This weekend's qualifiers will see two races take place on the Saturday and the Sunday, the first of which being the NLS4 race on the Saturday.

Qualifying for race one takes place on Saturday, April 18 at 08:30 local time (CEST), and 07:30 UK time (BST). Across in the United States this start time is 02:30 (ET), 01:30 (CT) and 23:30 on Friday, April 17 (PT).

Saturday's race then starts at 17:30 local time (CEST) and 16:30 UK time (BST). Stateside that is 11:30 (ET), 10:30 (CT) and 08:30 (PT). The race will last four hours.

How to watch Verstappen's Nurburgring qualifiers

You can watch Verstappen's GT racing exploits right here on GPFans, with the below stream for qualifying on Saturday set to go live at around 07:15 (UK time) on Saturday, April 18.

Want to watch the onboard footage of Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing? You can do so during the race via this link.

Nurburgring weather forecast for 24h Qualifiers: NLS4

The opening day of competitive action on Saturday is expected to be clear with less than five per cent chance of rain forecast for the morning qualifying. Temperatures will then rise to 14 degrees Celsius before the end of the session.

Over the course of the four-hour race NLS4 however, the chance of rain rises to 70 per cent with temperatures dropping from 17 degrees Celsius to 14 over the entire distance.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen Red Bull replacement: The three options for 2027

Related