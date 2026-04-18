The ADAC organisation overseeing the 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers has adjusted the Balance of Performance (BoP) between qualifying and Race 1, scheduled for Saturday evening's race.

These changes affect only the Mercedes-AMG models, including the car driven by Max Verstappen.

In GT3 racing the BoP system is designed to level the playing field, ensuring that every car performs as closely as possible over a lap.

Article continues under video

With more than ten current manufacturers competing in GT3, each car naturally comes with its own strengths and weaknesses.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen suffers penalty frustrating as champion addresses exit talk

More rake for the AMG

During qualifying, Gamota Racing’s BMW claimed pole position ahead of a Mercedes-AMG from Schnitzelalm Racing, another AMG from KCMG, a Porsche from 48 LOSCH Motorsport by Black Falcon, and a Mercedes-AMG from the Ravenol-backed Winward Racing. Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing qualified sixth with Lucas Auer, but following a qualifying mishap will start from P9 due to a grid penalty.

Race organisers have the authority to tweak the BoP between sessions, and this latest adjustment comes ahead of Saturday’s event.

The modification increases the “rake” on the AMG models, which is the difference in ride height between the front and rear. For qualifying, this value was set at 0.503 degrees.

For teams on Goodyear, the rake rises to 0.55 degrees, while those running on Michelin or Toyo tires will see it peak around 0.68 degrees. Verstappen’s car is equipped with Michelin tires. It remains to be seen whether these changes will provide a competitive edge or prove to be a hindrance, as increased rake offers additional high-speed stability but may also result in slightly less responsive steering.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen Red Bull replacement: The three options for 2027

Related