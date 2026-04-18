close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Red flag in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen Nurburgring bid halted as qualifying red flagged after huge crash

Red flag in Abu Dhabi — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen Nurburgring bid halted as qualifying red flagged after huge crash

Anders Buchardt is okay after a huge crash at the Nurburgring

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Qualifying for the first race of the ADAC 24h Qualifiers barely got underway for Max Verstappen's team, when the session was suddenly halted after a heavy crash involving Anders Buchardt on the Nordschleife section of the Nurburgring.

The sunny morning set the stage for an exciting start, with 127 cars entered and teams eager to hit the track.

The session for Race 1 (or NLS4) started at 08:30 local time (07:30 UK), and was scheduled to last for 90 minutes. However, after only about 20 minutes, red flags were waved so that officials could repair the damaged safety barriers.

Saturday's qualifying was stopped after an Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 Evo from Walkenhorst Motorsport crashed with Buchardt’s No.39 vehicle striking the wall near Adenauer Forst.

READ MORE: Five F1 2027 blockbuster moves that are going to rock silly season

Buchardt unharmed after Nurburgring crash

Jorg Breuer from Walkenhorst Motorsport later informed GPFans via the board radio that the Norwegian driver is communicating and appears to be fine.

At the time the session was halted, David Jahn’s Gamota Racing BMW led the timing charts with an 8:15.135 lap.

Meanwhile, Lucas Auer - teammate to Max Verstappen at Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing - had not yet managed to set a lap time.

Race officials are expected to reveal a revised schedule for Saturday’s 24h Qualifiers later this morning.

READ MORE: F1 team confirm driver debut at Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

Related

Nürburgring

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

LIVE: Max Verstappen at the Nurburgring, watch now as F1 champion races in NLS4 Live

LIVE: Max Verstappen at the Nurburgring, watch now as F1 champion races in NLS4

  • 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen at the Nurburgring: ADAC Qualifiers explained and how they impact 24 hour race

Max Verstappen at the Nurburgring: ADAC Qualifiers explained and how they impact 24 hour race

  • 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen is ready for the Nurburging's terrifying 'Green Hell': 'I'm not afraid of a crash'

Max Verstappen is ready for the Nurburging's terrifying 'Green Hell': 'I'm not afraid of a crash'

  • 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS4 qualifying results and grid order

Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS4 qualifying results and grid order

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen switch made official as Aston Martin reality emerges

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen switch made official as Aston Martin reality emerges

  • April 16, 2026 15:45
How to go and see Max Verstappen race live for less than £9

How to go and see Max Verstappen race live for less than £9

  • April 16, 2026 10:57

Just in

08:58
F1 star claims fellow drivers lucky to be on grid after shocking money claim
08:25
Live
LIVE: Max Verstappen at the Nurburgring, watch now as F1 champion races in NLS4
08:15
Max Verstappen at the Nurburgring: ADAC Qualifiers explained and how they impact 24 hour race
08:00
Max Verstappen is ready for the Nurburging's terrifying 'Green Hell': 'I'm not afraid of a crash'
07:35
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen breaks silence as champion addresses exit talk
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 star claims fellow drivers lucky to be on grid after shocking money claim Latest F1 News

F1 star claims fellow drivers lucky to be on grid after shocking money claim

48 minutes ago
Max Verstappen is ready for the Nurburging's terrifying 'Green Hell': 'I'm not afraid of a crash' Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen is ready for the Nurburging's terrifying 'Green Hell': 'I'm not afraid of a crash'

1 hour ago
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS4 qualifying results and grid order Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS4 qualifying results and grid order

Yesterday 23:57
Daniel Ricciardo swaps four wheels for two as F1 star makes thrilling appearance Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo swaps four wheels for two as F1 star makes thrilling appearance

Yesterday 22:28
Ontdek het op Google Play
x