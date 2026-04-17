Lewis Hamilton has long been tipped to pass the Ferrari baton to Ollie Bearman, but what does the F1 youngster think to his own chances of joining the Scuderia?

Bearman joined the Ferrari driver academy in 2021 and the team supported his career as he rose through the junior series ranks, until they delivered him his F1 debut in 2024.

The Brit impressed in Saudi Arabia when he replaced Carlos Sainz, who had to be treated for appendicitis, by finishing seventh overall and received plaudits up and down the paddock.

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Bearman's debut lingered long in the memory afterwards, and secured him a race seat at Haas for the 2025 season. Now, having gone on to largely eclipse his more experienced team-mate Esteban Ocon, Bearman is being celebrated as a potential Ferrari driver of the future.

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Bearman targets Ferrari

During a recent appearance on the Up to Speed podcast, the 20-year-old revealed Ferrari is still his target and how he persuaded the team to sign him in the first place.

Bearman was asked by podcast host Naomi Schiff: "Is there any other team you dream to join other than Ferrari, or is that really your target for the future?"

Bearman replied: "Well, no, that's of course my target, especially given the trust that they gave me, first of all, to take me into their academy and invested so much in me from F3 all the way to Formula 1, put me in this seat with Haas.

"Also to trust me with their car when Carlos [Sainz] was sick. They had other reserve drivers who were more experienced, but they took a shot on the 18-year-old and and luckily it worked out. So they've obviously given me a huge amount of trust and believed in me from the very beginning."

The Haas driver then shared how he convinced Ferrari to sign him, adding: "Actually I went to that camp and really had to convince them to sign me because they were actually trying to sign karting drivers, not Formula 4 drivers."

When Schiff cut in to ask what he did to convince them, Bearman replied: "I would like to say that I was in there with loads of confidence and everything, but I was very nervous during the meeting with the guys, but you know, we went on track and showed them really what we were capable of first-hand, and that was a really cool thing that they do.

"They put the drivers to the test in front of them. It's like football scouting, they see exactly what they're capable of.

"I hope to one day put on the Ferrari suit and race for them, but I understand that it's a long journey, I need to prove that I'm capable of racing for Ferrari. The pressure is obviously much higher in a top team like that so continuing to work with Haas is really fun and I'm learning so much as well."

Bearman praises Hamilton longevity

Asked about his relationship with Hamilton, Bearman added: "It's really cool because Lewis was actually one of the first people in Jeddah to text me, to come up to me after the race and I think show his character and his genuine trait.

"Obviously we're at two very different stages of our career. I'm starting out and really hungry and wanting to achieve as much as I possibly can. Lewis has achieved so much and I still think he's incredibly hungry having missed out obviously on that title, but I mean the most successful driver in the history of F1.

"It's first of all really cool to share the grid with him, to see him performing at such a high level at his age is a really motivating thing as well to see his hunger and the fact that he comes back year after year.

"I think everyone can agree he's in the top five, top three drivers, it's really, really special and the support and love that he gives to the younger generation also shows his character as well."

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Written by Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it. View full biography

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