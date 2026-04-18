Max Verstappen Nurburgring LIVE: NLS5 Schedule, times and free live streams

After the NLS4 round on Saturday, Verstappen takes to the track once again for the NLS5 race on Sunday

F1 champion Max Verstappen will take part in the NLS5 round at the ADAC 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers today (Sunday, April 19).

Verstappen stunned the GT racing world on his first two appearances at the Nurburgring, securing pole position and the win at both the NLS9 round last year and the NLS2 round in March - although his No.3 Verstappen Racing team were disqualified from the latter event.

The Dutchman returned to the 'Green Hell', this time alongside Lucas Auer in the Mercedes-AMG GT3, taking part in the NLS4 round on Saturday.

Now, Verstappen goes again in a jam-packed Sunday schedule, which includes qualifying for the NLS5 race, Top Qualifying for the 24 hour race in May and the four-hour NLS5 race.

Here is how you can watch and what time Verstappen is in action at the Nurburgring.

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NLS5 Schedule at the ADAC 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers

Qualifying for race two takes place on Sunday, April 19 at 08:15 local time (CEST) and 07:15 UK time (BST). That is 02:15 (ET), 01:15 (CT) and 23:15 on Saturday, April 18 (PT).

Top Qualifying - where the top cars take to the track in a single-car time trial to determine their starting positions for May's 24 hour race - takes place at 10:40 local time (CEST) and 09:40 UK time (BST). That is 04:40 (ET), 03:40 (CT) and 01:40 (PT).

Race two then starts at 13:00 local time (CEST), 12:00 UK time (BST), 07:00 (ET), 06:00 (CT) and 04:00 (PT). The race will last four hours.

How to watch Verstappen's Nurburgring race

You can watch Verstappen's GT racing exploits right here on GPFans, with the below stream set to go live at around 11:30 BST on Sunday, April 19.

Alternatively, you can watch all the NLS and Nurburgring action unfold over on our GPFans YouTube channel.

Nurburgring weather forecast for NLS5

A much cooler morning is expected on Sunday, with temperatures starting out at six degrees Celsius and only rising to 10 by the end of both qualifying sessions, with a five per cent chance of rain forecast.

For lights out at 13:00, temperatures remain at 11 degrees Celsius throughout the entire race distance, with the chance of rain rising to 30 per cent by the early evening.

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