close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen frowning at the Japanese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen is ready for the Nurburging's terrifying 'Green Hell': 'I'm not afraid of a crash'

Max Verstappen frowning at the Japanese Grand Prix — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen is ready for the Nurburging's terrifying 'Green Hell': 'I'm not afraid of a crash'

Verstappen will again be in action at the iconic circuit this weekend

Originally written by Brian Van Hinthum. This version is a translation.

F1 great Max Verstappen will once again take on the terrifying challenge of the Nurburgring's 'Green Hell' this weekend, but it is a challenge he relishes.

The four-time world champion is not intimidated by the dangers of the 12.9-mile Nordschleife - one of motorsport's ultimate tests - as he prepares for Qualifying for next month's 24 Hours race.

This weekend, the Dutch ace will take part in the ADAC 24h Qualifiers, the final major test before the main event in May.

Driving a Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo for his own team alongside Lucas Auer, Verstappen will challenge the notorious track - once home to F1 and the scene of Niki Lauda's horrific crash in 1976.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen breaks silence as champion addresses exit talk

Verstappen talks risk and reward at Nurburgring

Despite the circuit’s intimidating reputation, Verstappen embraces the challenge and says he fully understands the risks that come with that challenge.

“I know there’s always a risk of a serious crash, but I’m not afraid. I genuinely enjoy the experience,” he told ESPN.

“Every time I step out of the car, I’m filled with happiness. I’m here for the fun - and I’m willing to take that risk.”

How dangerous is the Nurburgring now?

While legendary figures in motorsport once dubbed the circuit extremely dangerous, the 28-year-old Dutchman points out how much it has evolved today.

“I understand those concerns, especially from an old-school F1 perspective, but the track has changed a lot since the ’60s and ’70s. It’s a different story now,” he explained.

“You can crash anywhere - many circuits, like Suzuka, are hazardous in their own ways. It really depends on how you look at it.”

Verstappen ready to go dark for 24 Hours test

Next month's 24 Hours race will of course provide another new challenge for Verstappen - driving in the dark. Again, it is something he is looking forward to.

“I still have a bit to learn,” he admits.

“I’d love to experience racing as night falls, just to get a sense of what to expect. I’m not worried - I just want to give it a go. The qualifiers are the perfect opportunity for that.”

READ MORE: Aston Martin 'not a happy ship', Sky Sports insider spills details on Newey role

Related

F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen Nürburgring Nurburgring Nordschleife 24 Hours of Nurburgring

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Max Verstappen at the Nurburgring: ADAC Qualifiers explained and how they impact 24 hour race

Max Verstappen at the Nurburgring: ADAC Qualifiers explained and how they impact 24 hour race

  • 1 hour ago
LIVE: Max Verstappen at the Nurburgring, watch now as F1 champion races in NLS4 Live

LIVE: Max Verstappen at the Nurburgring, watch now as F1 champion races in NLS4

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen breaks silence as champion addresses exit talk

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen breaks silence as champion addresses exit talk

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS4 qualifying results and grid order

Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS4 qualifying results and grid order

  • Yesterday 23:57
The Sebastian Vettel 'torpedo' feud with rival that launched Max Verstappen's career

The Sebastian Vettel 'torpedo' feud with rival that launched Max Verstappen's career

  • Yesterday 20:54
Verstappen issues F1 quit ultimatum, Red Bull 'blocked' driver transfer - GPFans F1 News Recap

Verstappen issues F1 quit ultimatum, Red Bull 'blocked' driver transfer - GPFans F1 News Recap

  • Yesterday 20:15

Just in

09:29
Max Verstappen Nurburgring bid halted as qualifying red flagged after huge crash
08:58
F1 star claims fellow drivers lucky to be on grid after shocking money claim
08:25
Live
LIVE: Max Verstappen at the Nurburgring, watch now as F1 champion races in NLS4
08:15
Max Verstappen at the Nurburgring: ADAC Qualifiers explained and how they impact 24 hour race
07:35
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen breaks silence as champion addresses exit talk
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 star claims fellow drivers lucky to be on grid after shocking money claim Latest F1 News

F1 star claims fellow drivers lucky to be on grid after shocking money claim

48 minutes ago
Max Verstappen is ready for the Nurburging's terrifying 'Green Hell': 'I'm not afraid of a crash' Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen is ready for the Nurburging's terrifying 'Green Hell': 'I'm not afraid of a crash'

1 hour ago
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS4 qualifying results and grid order Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS4 qualifying results and grid order

Yesterday 23:57
Daniel Ricciardo swaps four wheels for two as F1 star makes thrilling appearance Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo swaps four wheels for two as F1 star makes thrilling appearance

Yesterday 22:28
Ontdek het op Google Play
x