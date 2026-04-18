Max Verstappen is ready for the Nurburging's terrifying 'Green Hell': 'I'm not afraid of a crash'

Verstappen will again be in action at the iconic circuit this weekend

F1 great Max Verstappen will once again take on the terrifying challenge of the Nurburgring's 'Green Hell' this weekend, but it is a challenge he relishes.

The four-time world champion is not intimidated by the dangers of the 12.9-mile Nordschleife - one of motorsport's ultimate tests - as he prepares for Qualifying for next month's 24 Hours race.

This weekend, the Dutch ace will take part in the ADAC 24h Qualifiers, the final major test before the main event in May.

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Driving a Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo for his own team alongside Lucas Auer, Verstappen will challenge the notorious track - once home to F1 and the scene of Niki Lauda's horrific crash in 1976.

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Verstappen talks risk and reward at Nurburgring

Despite the circuit’s intimidating reputation, Verstappen embraces the challenge and says he fully understands the risks that come with that challenge.

“I know there’s always a risk of a serious crash, but I’m not afraid. I genuinely enjoy the experience,” he told ESPN.

“Every time I step out of the car, I’m filled with happiness. I’m here for the fun - and I’m willing to take that risk.”

How dangerous is the Nurburgring now?

While legendary figures in motorsport once dubbed the circuit extremely dangerous, the 28-year-old Dutchman points out how much it has evolved today.

“I understand those concerns, especially from an old-school F1 perspective, but the track has changed a lot since the ’60s and ’70s. It’s a different story now,” he explained.

“You can crash anywhere - many circuits, like Suzuka, are hazardous in their own ways. It really depends on how you look at it.”

Verstappen ready to go dark for 24 Hours test

Next month's 24 Hours race will of course provide another new challenge for Verstappen - driving in the dark. Again, it is something he is looking forward to.

“I still have a bit to learn,” he admits.

“I’d love to experience racing as night falls, just to get a sense of what to expect. I’m not worried - I just want to give it a go. The qualifiers are the perfect opportunity for that.”

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