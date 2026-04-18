Max Verstappen leaves rivals stunned after creating Nurburgring speed hack
Max Verstappen leaves rivals stunned after creating Nurburgring speed hack
Max Verstappen has caught out rivals with clever speed trick
Max Verstappen has left his Nurburgring rivals stumped after coming up with a neat trick to steal speed at the legendary circuit.
Verstappen is the centre of the attention at the track known as the 'Green Hell' for its daunting and epic layout.
The four-time Formula 1 champion has been making waves in the NLS series, only missing out on a win last month after being disqualified following a technicality.
Now it seems the Dutchman has been deploying some incredible racing nous when it comes to trying to battling with his race rivals from outside of F1.
Verstappen it appears has already found an exploit to gain speed while following rivals around the track in his Mercedes.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen suffers penalty frustrating as champion addresses exit talk
Max Verstappen's new speed trick
NLS commentator John Hindhaugh said: "Interesting comment about some of the experienced drivers that said that they felt Max Verstappen may have found a little hack to be able to get a bit of extra speed when following someone.
"So Peter [Mackay, broadcast colleague] went back and watched the whole of NLS2 and particularly all the onboards when Verstappen was at the wheel.
"He said: 'I think what he's done is he's been able to work out where the soft spot in the disturbed air behind the car in front is, and he's using that to be able to follow a little closer through the twisty bits without rooting the front tyres.'"
Verstappen is currently enjoying time away from F1 following a poor start to the season with an uncompetitive Red Bull, fuelling rumours he could quit the sport soon.
Verstappen though will need to pull off all the tricks he can if he wants to win Saturday's NLS4 race as he looks to compete in the Nurburgring 24 hour race next month.
Verstappen and his team-mate Lucas Auer though could only finish sixth in qualifying, which was later demoted to ninth place following a penalty for Auer.
However, 30 minutes into the NLS4 race a red flag was brought out following an incident involving many cars at the Klostertal turn with Verstappen yet to feature in the race.
READ MORE: Red Bull 'blocked' driver transfer to rival F1 team
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Max Verstappen Nurburgring race stopped by red flag after multiple cars in 'very big' crash
- 1 hour ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Max Verstappen leaves rivals stunned after creating Nurburgring speed hack
Max Verstappen Nurburgring race stopped by red flag after multiple cars in 'very big' crash
Max Verstappen Nurburgring LIVE: NLS5 Schedule, times and free live streams
Red Bull are in a doom spiral and F1 insider claims exodus could get even worse
Latest News
Max Verstappen leaves rivals stunned after creating Nurburgring speed hack
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen suffers penalty misery as NLS race rocked by huge crash
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen Nurburgring race stopped by red flag after multiple cars in 'very big' crash
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen Nurburgring LIVE: NLS5 Schedule, times and free live streams
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull are in a doom spiral and F1 insider claims exodus could get even worse
- 2 hours ago
LIVE: Max Verstappen at the Nurburgring, watch now as F1 champion races in NLS4
- 3 hours ago
Most read
F1 News Today: F1 teams head to Nurburgring as FIA approve new race
- 4 april
FIA approve new race after F1 cancellations
- 3 april
FIA announce replacement races after Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GP cancellations
- 9 april
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen withdraw help from F1 star
- 4 april
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen triggers 2026 cancellations as McLaren secure Red Bull star
- 10 april
Honda announce fresh Aston Martin F1 plans after breakthrough Japanese Grand Prix
- 29 march