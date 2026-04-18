Max Verstappen has left his Nurburgring rivals stumped after coming up with a neat trick to steal speed at the legendary circuit.

Verstappen is the centre of the attention at the track known as the 'Green Hell' for its daunting and epic layout.

The four-time Formula 1 champion has been making waves in the NLS series, only missing out on a win last month after being disqualified following a technicality.

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Now it seems the Dutchman has been deploying some incredible racing nous when it comes to trying to battling with his race rivals from outside of F1.

Verstappen it appears has already found an exploit to gain speed while following rivals around the track in his Mercedes.

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Max Verstappen's new speed trick

NLS commentator John Hindhaugh said: "Interesting comment about some of the experienced drivers that said that they felt Max Verstappen may have found a little hack to be able to get a bit of extra speed when following someone.

"So Peter [Mackay, broadcast colleague] went back and watched the whole of NLS2 and particularly all the onboards when Verstappen was at the wheel.

"He said: 'I think what he's done is he's been able to work out where the soft spot in the disturbed air behind the car in front is, and he's using that to be able to follow a little closer through the twisty bits without rooting the front tyres.'"

Verstappen is currently enjoying time away from F1 following a poor start to the season with an uncompetitive Red Bull, fuelling rumours he could quit the sport soon.

Verstappen though will need to pull off all the tricks he can if he wants to win Saturday's NLS4 race as he looks to compete in the Nurburgring 24 hour race next month.

Verstappen and his team-mate Lucas Auer though could only finish sixth in qualifying, which was later demoted to ninth place following a penalty for Auer.

However, 30 minutes into the NLS4 race a red flag was brought out following an incident involving many cars at the Klostertal turn with Verstappen yet to feature in the race.

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