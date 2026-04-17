Verstappen issues F1 quit ultimatum, Red Bull 'blocked' driver transfer - GPFans F1 News Recap
Verstappen issues F1 quit ultimatum, Red Bull 'blocked' driver transfer - GPFans F1 News Recap
All the biggest stories in the F1 world on Friday April 17.
Max Verstappen talking retirement (again) and Red Bull blocking a driver transfer head up the biggest stories in F1 on Friday April 17, 2026. Here is your recap on all the very latest breaking news in the sport:
Max Verstappen gives F1 an ultimatum as he talks about quitting the sport
Verstappen has once again spoken about quitting F1 as he continues to be frustrated by the sport's sweeping new regulations.
Now the 28-year-old Dutchman has been clear with an ultimatum about what it will take to make him keep turning up from 2027 on.
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Red Bull 'blocked' driver transfer to rival F1 team
Former Red Bull F1 advisor Helmut Marko blocked a transfer for one of his drivers last year, according to reports.
Yuki Tsunoda was a target for Haas in 2025, but Marko 'closed the door' quickly to keep the Japanese star on board.
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Is Lewis Hamilton moving in with Kim Kardashian? F1 legend snapped in L.A. as relationship rumours ramp up
The Lewis Hamilton x Kim Kardashian rumours continue to swirl, could the power couple really be about to move in together?
According to reports, the pair have been spotting 'rug shopping' in Los Angeles as their relationship appears to blossom.
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Red Bull announce major leadership changes as F1 team reacts to Gianpiero Lambiase exit
Red Bull have announced major changes to their leadership structure after suffering a host of key exits from their all-conquering F1 team.
On Friday the team announced one big promotion and one big signing as it looks to regroup after the latest blow - the news that Gianpiero Lambiase is moving to McLaren.
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Max Verstappen Red Bull replacement: The three options for 2027
With Verstappen's Red Bull future very much up in the air from 2027 on, we look at the potential replacements.
Retirement or a move to another team is clearly on the table for the 28-year-old Dutchman, and we pick out the three best fits to move into his seat.
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Max Verstappen breaks his silence on Gianpiero Lambiase Red Bull F1 exit
Verstappen appeared on stage at an event in Amsterdam on Thursday night, and spoke for the first time about the exit of Lambiase to McLaren.
He spoke about their bond, and how the race engineer had asked for his blessing to make the biggest move of his F1 career.
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For more breaking stories, live reaction and exclusive insight, keep up with all today’s F1 news on GPFans.
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