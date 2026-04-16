Is Lewis Hamilton moving in with Kim Kardashian? F1 legend snapped in LA as relationship rumours ramp up
Is Lewis Hamilton moving in with Kim Kardashian? F1 legend snapped in LA as relationship rumours ramp up
Are Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian dating?
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has been spotted with entrepreneur and reality TV star Kim Kardashian once again, fuelling so far unconfirmed rumours of a relationship between the pair.
Hamilton and Kardashian - who is the star of hit TV show Keeping up with the Kardashians - have been friends for many years, and Hamilton is understood to also be close with Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner.
But the pair have been publicly seen at many events together in 2026, including the Super Bowl back in February.
This has led to suggestions that their relationship could now be more than just friends, but this has not been confirmed by either party.
Now, Hamilton and Kardashian have been spotted shopping in Los Angeles, with TMZ snapping pictures of them and reporting that the pair were apparently 'rug shopping'.
This has only further fuelled the rumours that they could be together romantically, with Hamilton having been reported to have been at the Kardashian family home in LA earlier this year too, where he was also understood to have visited Jenner and the family.
READ MORE: How Toto Wolff 'fired' Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes
Are Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian dating?
The fact is, nobody knows.
Hamilton has refused to comment on his personal life as he has every right to do so and pictures of the pair have simply shown that they are friends, as they have been for many years.
But this hasn't stopped the media from getting excited about a potential romantic relationship bubbling.
Hamilton, Kardashian and fencer Miles Chamley-Watson recently all attended Coachella together, while Hamilton and Kardashian were also reported to have visited Paris together earlier this year.
Lewis and Kim also both recently attended Kate Hudson’s New Year’s Eve party in Aspen, Colorado, with the pair snapped leaving the event separately.
Hamilton and Kardashian have moved in the same celebrity circles for years and have been friends for over a decade.
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