close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
verstappen, red bull, japan

Max Verstappen 'shocked' by Nurburgring tragedy on a sad day for motorsport - F1 News Recap

verstappen, red bull, japan — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen 'shocked' by Nurburgring tragedy on a sad day for motorsport - F1 News Recap

Recapping the major news on a tragic day for motorsport

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

Max Verstappen's latest bid for Nurburgring glory was overshadowed by a terrible tragedy at the iconic German track on Saturday (April 18) and that dominates our recap of a sad day for the world of motorsport:

Driver Juha Miettinen dead after horror crash stops Max Verstappen race at Nurburgring

Saturday's NLS4 race lasted for just under 30 minutes of the scheduled four hours, as it was red flagged following a terrible seven-car crash.

Organisers would later announce that the awful incident had claimed the life of 66-year-old driver Juha Miettinen.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen 'shocked' as he reacts to Nurburgring tragedy

Shortly after the news of that Nurburgring tragedy, Verstappen took to social media to share his thoughts on a sad day for the world of motorsport.

He spoke of the dangers that racing presents, and sent a heartfelt message of love to the family and friends of Juha Miettinen.

➡️ READ MORE

Juha Miettinen died at the Nurburgring on Saturday (Photo: Juha Miettinen Instagram).
Juha Miettinen died at the Nurburgring on Saturday (Photo: Juha Miettinen Instagram).

Red Bull are in a doom spiral and F1 insider claims exodus could get even worse

An F1 insider claims that Red Bull's mass exodus of key staff could continue because 'good people attract other good people'.

It was announced last week that the team's head of racing Gianpiero Lambiase is going to become the latest big name to leave the team as he heads for McLaren.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton has 'lost love and passion' for F1 claims former rival

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton 'doesn't have the love' for the sport anymore, according to a former rival.

Hamilton is currently racing in his 20th season as an F1 driver, and in that time he has won everything there is to win, including seven drivers' championship titles.

➡️ READ MORE

Doriane Pin confirmed for Mercedes F1 drive in 'milestone moment'

Reigning F1 Academy champion and Mercedes test driver Doriane Pin will test Formula 1 machinery for the first time in a 'milestone moment'.

Pin will get behind the wheel of the W12 (the car Mercedes won the 2021 constructors' championship with) at the iconic Silverstone circuit this weekend, in a private test as part of Mercedes’ Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) programme.

➡️ READ MORE

Doriane Pin gets a Mercedes debut at Silverstone.
Doriane Pin gets a Mercedes debut at Silverstone.

The Max Verstappen effect: Nurburgring lap record SMASHED BY 11 seconds

Max Verstappen's recent exploits around the Nurburgring Nordschleife appear to have inspired other racers, with a new lap record being set at the track this week.

Verstappen made his GT3 debut at the so-called 'Green Hell' last year, winning while racing with his Verstappen Racing team.

➡️ READ MORE

For more breaking stories, live reaction and exclusive insight, keep up with all today’s F1 news on GPFans.

Related

F1 Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Doriane Pin

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Max Verstappen reacts to tragic Nurburgring crash which left driver Juha Miettinen dead

Max Verstappen reacts to tragic Nurburgring crash which left driver Juha Miettinen dead

  • 1 hour ago
Kelly Piquet irritated by Max Verstappen's Nurburgring bid: 'Do you have to?'

Kelly Piquet irritated by Max Verstappen's Nurburgring bid: 'Do you have to?'

  • 1 hour ago
Driver Juha Miettinen dead after horror crash stops Max Verstappen race at the Nurburgring

Driver Juha Miettinen dead after horror crash stops Max Verstappen race at the Nurburgring

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen leaves rivals stunned after creating Nurburgring speed hack

Max Verstappen leaves rivals stunned after creating Nurburgring speed hack

  • Today 19:27
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen suffers penalty misery as NLS race rocked by huge crash

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen suffers penalty misery as NLS race rocked by huge crash

  • Today 19:13
Max Verstappen Nurburgring race stopped by red flag after multiple cars in 'very big' crash

Max Verstappen Nurburgring race stopped by red flag after multiple cars in 'very big' crash

  • Today 18:56

Just in

23:20
Max Verstappen Nurburgring LIVE: NLS5 Schedule, times and free live streams
22:20
Max Verstappen reacts to tragic Nurburgring crash which left driver Juha Miettinen dead
21:58
Kelly Piquet irritated by Max Verstappen's Nurburgring bid: 'Do you have to?'
20:52
Driver Juha Miettinen dead after horror crash stops Max Verstappen race at the Nurburgring
19:27
Max Verstappen leaves rivals stunned after creating Nurburgring speed hack
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Max Verstappen Nurburgring LIVE: NLS5 Schedule, times and free live streams Max Verstappen at the Nurburgring

Max Verstappen Nurburgring LIVE: NLS5 Schedule, times and free live streams

31 minutes ago
Driver Juha Miettinen dead after horror crash stops Max Verstappen race at the Nurburgring Nurburgring Tragedy

Driver Juha Miettinen dead after horror crash stops Max Verstappen race at the Nurburgring

2 hours ago
Max Verstappen leaves rivals stunned after creating Nurburgring speed hack Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen leaves rivals stunned after creating Nurburgring speed hack

Today 19:27
Max Verstappen Nurburgring race stopped by red flag after multiple cars in 'very big' crash Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen Nurburgring race stopped by red flag after multiple cars in 'very big' crash

Today 18:56
Ontdek het op Google Play
x