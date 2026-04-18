Max Verstappen 'shocked' by Nurburgring tragedy on a sad day for motorsport - F1 News Recap

Max Verstappen's latest bid for Nurburgring glory was overshadowed by a terrible tragedy at the iconic German track on Saturday (April 18) and that dominates our recap of a sad day for the world of motorsport:

Driver Juha Miettinen dead after horror crash stops Max Verstappen race at Nurburgring

Saturday's NLS4 race lasted for just under 30 minutes of the scheduled four hours, as it was red flagged following a terrible seven-car crash.

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Organisers would later announce that the awful incident had claimed the life of 66-year-old driver Juha Miettinen.

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Max Verstappen 'shocked' as he reacts to Nurburgring tragedy

Shortly after the news of that Nurburgring tragedy, Verstappen took to social media to share his thoughts on a sad day for the world of motorsport.

He spoke of the dangers that racing presents, and sent a heartfelt message of love to the family and friends of Juha Miettinen.

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Juha Miettinen died at the Nurburgring on Saturday (Photo: Juha Miettinen Instagram).

Red Bull are in a doom spiral and F1 insider claims exodus could get even worse

An F1 insider claims that Red Bull's mass exodus of key staff could continue because 'good people attract other good people'.

It was announced last week that the team's head of racing Gianpiero Lambiase is going to become the latest big name to leave the team as he heads for McLaren.

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Lewis Hamilton has 'lost love and passion' for F1 claims former rival

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton 'doesn't have the love' for the sport anymore, according to a former rival.

Hamilton is currently racing in his 20th season as an F1 driver, and in that time he has won everything there is to win, including seven drivers' championship titles.

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Doriane Pin confirmed for Mercedes F1 drive in 'milestone moment'

Reigning F1 Academy champion and Mercedes test driver Doriane Pin will test Formula 1 machinery for the first time in a 'milestone moment'.

Pin will get behind the wheel of the W12 (the car Mercedes won the 2021 constructors' championship with) at the iconic Silverstone circuit this weekend, in a private test as part of Mercedes’ Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) programme.

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Doriane Pin gets a Mercedes debut at Silverstone.

The Max Verstappen effect: Nurburgring lap record SMASHED BY 11 seconds

Max Verstappen's recent exploits around the Nurburgring Nordschleife appear to have inspired other racers, with a new lap record being set at the track this week.

Verstappen made his GT3 debut at the so-called 'Green Hell' last year, winning while racing with his Verstappen Racing team.

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