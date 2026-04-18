Doriane Pin confirmed for Mercedes F1 drive in 'milestone moment'

Reigning F1 Academy champion and Mercedes test driver Doriane Pin will test Formula 1 machinery for the first time in a 'milestone moment'.

Pin will get behind the wheel of the W12 (the car Mercedes won the 2021 constructors' championship with) at the iconic Silverstone circuit this weekend, in a private test as part of Mercedes’ Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) programme.

Mercedes had teased the news on their social media the day previous to the announcement, with a picture of Pin's helmet and the caption: "We've got something exciting to share…"

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The next day, the team posted a picture of the 22-year-old French star stood next to an F1 car and wrote 'A milestone moment for Doriane Pin. Getting behind the wheel of an F1 car for the first time'.

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Mercedes' tease was then followed by a video of Pin herself confirming the news, where she said: "Today is a very special day. I will drive for the first time a Formula 1 car at Silverstone. I'm looking forward to it, it's going to be a big day and it's something I've dreamed of for so long.

"I will enjoy every second and take this chance to build myself and continue to grow and enjoy driving a Formula 1 car. I will keep you posted and how special this day is."

Susie Wolff's message of support for Pin

Pin also received a message of support from former racing driver and managing director of the F1 Academy Susie Wolff. She said: "Doriane Pin, our F1 Academy champion. Your first Formula 1 test. What a special day.

"It won't be until you're strapped in and they start up that engine, that it will all become real. You'll get out onto the track at Silverstone, you won't believe how fast that car can go in a straight line. To the Maggotts, Becketts section, what a brilliant corner section to drive in an F1 car.

"I know, like I was, you'll be super keen to post a quick lap time to show everybody what you're capable of. But build up to it, trust and listen to the engineers around you and enjoy every minute.

"We'll be rooting for you from a distance, we're proud of you and good luck."

Alongside Wolff, F1 driver Kimi Antonelli congratulated Pin and wrote: "What an amazing day, congrats Doriane Pin."

Pin's landmark test with Mercedes

Pin is only one of two female drivers to have test a Formula 1 car in the 2020s, with Jessica Hawkins being the last driver to do so in 2023 at the Hungaroring in an Aston Martin.

Since winning the F1 Academy championship in 2025, Pin has performed her duties as a Mercedes test driver and kicked off her endurance racing campaign in European Le Mans Series.

Competing in the LMP2 Pro-Am class with the Duqueine Team, the French driver claimed a podium in season opening Barcelona round last weekend.

Pin will also return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year, as she chases success at the top level of endurance racing.

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