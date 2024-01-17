McLaren F1 car launch 2024: Date, time and how to watch live

Yara Elshebiny

Wednesday 17 January 2024 07:42

McLaren have revealed their 2024 livery, and we now know the date for their eagerly-awaited full car launch is set as well.

The 2023 season was a tale of two halves for the team in Papaya. They started sluggishly, a far cry from the podium contenders they dreamed of being.

But then, a mid-season development surge transformed the car into a serious challenger, propelling Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to a string of thrilling podium finishes.

By season's end, McLaren sat comfortably in fourth place in the Constructors' championship with 302 points. This late-season resurgence ignited a fire within the team, planting the seeds for a new era they labelled "Whatever It Takes."

The team is clearly hungry for more, with their sights set on the championship throne currently occupied by Red Bull. But the question is, are they the team which will challenge Red Bull in 2024? Only time will tell.

When is the McLaren F1 car launch in 2024?

McLaren MCL38 livery

McLaren became the first team to offer a glimpse into their 2024 challenger's identity with a January livery reveal. While the papaya and black colour scheme remains the team's signature, fans can expect subtle refinements and updates that hint at the evolution of the MCL38.

The car will be officially unveiled on February 14 at Silverstone, before the team jet off to Bahrain for pre-season testing on February 21.

So don't miss the car launch, which will be streamed live on McLaren's social media platforms! We'll update this page with the link as soon as it's available.

READ MORE: F1 2024 car launches: Dates, times and how to watch live