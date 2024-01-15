Title-contending F1 team reveals LATE car launch date for 2024 challenger

Sam Cook

Monday 15 January 2024

Mercedes have revealed that their W15 challenger for the 2024 Formula 1 season will be released on Valentine's Day, just a week before pre-season testing.

The Brackley-based outfit have already said that the car will be completely different from their 2023 design, which failed to win a single race.

They are hoping that the W15, under the watchful eye of returning technical director James Allison, can get closer to the dominant Red Bull team, and provide Max Verstappen with some stern competition during race weekends.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has not won a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and, having signed a new contract that will keep him with the team until at least the end of 2025, it is down to Mercedes to prove they can get him back to the top of the sport.

George Russell was the last Mercedes driver to win a Grand Prix, at the Brazilian GP in 2022

Both Lewis Hamilton and team-mate George Russell signed new deals to stay as team-mates until the end of the 2025 season at least

Mercedes' 2024 car

Cautious optimism has been the name of the day for Mercedes since the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with some rather promising statements on the W15 coming from the likes of Allison, Toto Wolff and George Russell.

The launch date of February 14 is the latest we have seen from any of the teams who have provided a date so far, and means there will be just one week between the big unveil and pre-season testing in Bahrain.

14.02.24. Meet the W15 🖤 pic.twitter.com/6XRmjiJC1N — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 15, 2024

