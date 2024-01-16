Red Bull announce official RB20 launch date

Cal Gaunt

Tuesday 16 January 2024 08:27

Red Bull have confirmed that the grand unveiling of their eagerly awaited RB20 is set for February 15th, just a day after Mercedes' W15 debut.

According to reports, Red Bull plan to celebrate the launch of their 20th season in F1 with a home event at their Milton Keynes headquarters.

With Alpine and Mercedes having also confirmed their launch dates on Monday, the F1 community is set for a series of exciting reveals in the coming weeks.

Adrian Newey will hope he's designed a car that can match the uber-dominant RB19 of 2023

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will aim to take the RB20 to the title

Can the RB20 match the RB19?

The RB20 faces quite a challenging task in following the incredible success of its predecessor, the RB19, which dominated the 2023 season with 21 victories in 22 races and a record-breaking 860 points, securing Red Bull's back-to-back world championship titles.

Max Verstappen aims for a fourth consecutive drivers' crown, partnering with Sergio Perez for a fourth season.

The highly anticipated RB20 will be unveiled just ahead of the pre-season testing starting on February 21st in Bahrain, joining the lineup of seven confirmed launch dates, with only McLaren, AlphaTauri, and Haas yet to disclose their plans.

Season 20 💪 Launching 15.02.2024 🔜 pic.twitter.com/kosnvO509i — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) January 15, 2024

READ MORE: Horner admits seeing 'diminishing returns' from 2024 Red Bull