close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Red Bull announce official RB20 launch date

Red Bull announce official RB20 launch date

F1 News

Red Bull announce official RB20 launch date

Red Bull announce official RB20 launch date

Red Bull have confirmed that the grand unveiling of their eagerly awaited RB20 is set for February 15th, just a day after Mercedes' W15 debut.

According to reports, Red Bull plan to celebrate the launch of their 20th season in F1 with a home event at their Milton Keynes headquarters.

With Alpine and Mercedes having also confirmed their launch dates on Monday, the F1 community is set for a series of exciting reveals in the coming weeks.

Adrian Newey will hope he's designed a car that can match the uber-dominant RB19 of 2023
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will aim to take the RB20 to the title

Can the RB20 match the RB19?

The RB20 faces quite a challenging task in following the incredible success of its predecessor, the RB19, which dominated the 2023 season with 21 victories in 22 races and a record-breaking 860 points, securing Red Bull's back-to-back world championship titles.

Max Verstappen aims for a fourth consecutive drivers' crown, partnering with Sergio Perez for a fourth season.

The highly anticipated RB20 will be unveiled just ahead of the pre-season testing starting on February 21st in Bahrain, joining the lineup of seven confirmed launch dates, with only McLaren, AlphaTauri, and Haas yet to disclose their plans.

READ MORE: Horner admits seeing 'diminishing returns' from 2024 Red Bull

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x