Yara Elshebiny

Friday 22 December 2023 16:27

The British Grand Prix is one of the most eagerly-awaited festivals of motorsport on the F1 calendar, and GPFans has you covered with all the key info for 2024.

The race holds a special place in the hearts of F1 fans around the world. As the oldest race on the calendar, it holds a rich history which dates back to 1950, when Silverstone Circuit hosted the first-ever F1 world championship grand prix.

This iconic event has seen some of the greatest battles and memories in the history of the sport, from Guiseppe Farina's triumph in the inaugural F1 race to Lewis Hamilton's incredible victory at a rain-soaked Silverstone in 2008. The latter of course became one of the best wet-weather drives in history, and one of the greatest days in the British superstar's storied career.

After that masterclass, the seven-time world champion dominated his home race, winning seven out of eight races from 2014 to 2021. He currently holds the record for most wins at the British Grand Prix with eight victories.

Since Hamilton's last win in 2021, no Brit has claimed victory at Silverstone, with the British fans eagerly waiting for a home hero to finally break the dry spell in 2024.

However, the question on everyone's minds is: will a British driver be able to win, or will Max Verstappen continue his dominance and take home his second consecutive win in Britain?

We'll find out in July 2024 - the countdown starts here...

When is the British Grand Prix? F1 dates and start times

The legendary Silverstone circuit will host the 12th round of the 2024 F1 schedule from Friday, July 5, to Sunday, July 7, 2024. And while the official times for the weekend are yet to be announced, we can take a peek at past races for clues!

Expect practice sessions to take place any time between 11:30am and 5pm, with qualifying and Sunday's race both likely to ignite the track around 3pm - all UK time.

Again, these are just estimated times based on the previous events, so keep your eyes peeled for the official schedule coming soon!

British Grand Prix tickets: Prices and how to buy

If attending the 2024 British GP is on your bucket list, you're in luck, as tickets are now on sale on the Silverstone official website.

We've broken down your ticket options - from grandstand seats to general admission - so you can plan your perfect race weekend.

4-DAY WEEKEND

If you want the full Silverstone experience, you can buy general admission tickets for four days at a cost of £409 for adults and £205 for children under 11.

For Reserved Grandstand, tickets at Abbey B cost £809, while Hamilton Straight A costs £889.

There are many options for normal grandstands with different prices to suit your budget. These include Chapel (£589), Copse D (£619), Abbey A (£759), Becketts (£779), Copse B (£629), Copse C (£619), Hamilton Straight B (£769), Luffield (£699), Luffield Corner (£669), National Pits Straight (£609), Stirling A (£599), Stirling B (£619), Stowe A (£619), Stowe C (£599), The View (£639), Vale (£599), Village A (£619), Village B (£709), Woodcote A (£709), Woodcote B (£709), and Woodcote C (£619).

3-DAY WEEKEND

For those who prefer the three-day option, general admission tickets cost £329 for adults and £165 for children under 11.

For Reserved Grandstand, Abbey B costs £729, while Hamilton Straight A costs £829.

The available Grandstand tickets for three days are Chapel (£509), National Pits Straight (£529), Copse D (£539), Abbey A (£679), Becketts (£699), Hamilton Straight B (£689), Stirling B (£539), Luffield (£619), Stirling A (£509), Stowe C (£519), Stowe A (£539), Woodcote C (£539), Luffield Corner (£589), The View (£559), Vale (£519), and Village A (£539).

One-day tickets are also available, starting at £100 for Thursday and ranging up to £469 for Sunday.

Note: Prices are subject to change.

British GP track and layout

Silverstone Circuit, formerly a Royal Air Force (RAF) airfield, is one of the most iconic circuits and one of the most challenging on the F1 calendar.

Over the years, the circuit has undergone several modifications for different reasons - including safety.

The current track layout features 18 corners, three straights, and two DRS zones. It is 3.66 miles (5.891km) in length, and drivers can reach speeds of over 198 mph (320km/h) during the 52-lap race.

Silverstone Circuit layout

The race begins with drivers approaching the right-hander Turn 1 "Abbey", followed by a slight kink to the lift for Turn 2 "Farm". Then, they will have to brake hard for the 45-degree right-hander Turn 3 "Village" before approaching the hairpin at Turn 4 "The Loop".

After this, drivers go flat out through Turn 5 "Aintree" before reaching the Wellington Straight, which was formed from one of the old RAF runways.

Next up is the left-hander of Turn 6 "Brooklands", followed by the long right-hander of Turn 7 "Luffield", named after Luffield Chapel.

Drivers then go into Turn 8 "Woodcote" before reaching one of the fastest corners, "Copse", at Turn 9. This corner was the site of the controversial collision between Hamilton and Verstappen in 2021.

After Copse, drivers must navigate the iconic sequence of turns named Maggots, Becketts, and Chapel, before heading into the Hanger Straight.

Then comes Turn 15 "Stowe", which is challenging for drivers, as they battle on brakes at the end of a DRS zone and a long straight.

After approaching Turn 16 "Vale", drivers go into the final turns (17/18), which are named "Club" in honour of RAC’s clubhouse in central London.

Finally, they reach the Pit Straight, which was renamed "Hamilton Straight" in 2020 after the Brit won his seventh world title, tying him with the legendary Michael Schumacher.

British Grand Prix FAQ

When is the British Grand Prix 2024?

The 2024 British Grand Prix takes place over three days, from Friday, July 5, to Sunday, July 7.

What time is the British Grand Prix?

The exact times for the 2024 race and other sessions haven't been confirmed yet.

Who won the British Grand Prix?

The last winner of the British Grand Prix was Max Verstappen of Red Bull, who claimed victory in the 2023 race held on July 9.

