Red Bull risk becoming 'SLOWEST' team on the grid

Red Bull have been warned that they could find themselves in the unfamiliar position of being genuine backmarkers in 2026.

The team's exit door has barely swung closed in the last 12 months, with legendary designer Adrian Newey announcing his departure around this time this year, and Jonathan Wheatley and later Christian Horner all leaving the team with varying levels of willingness.

Rumours abound that Max Verstappen could be the next out the door, with very public interest from Mercedes in the reigning world champion's services. That would be the worst case scenario for Red Bull, who haven't even found a reliable partner for the Dutchman, never mind lined up his replacement.

The team haven't finished outside of the top four in the constructors' championship since the far-gone days of 2008, when David Coulthard and Mark Webber piloted them to 29 points and seventh place before Sebastian Vettel came in and did as Sebastian Vettel does.

In fact, there's only been one season since 2008 that Red Bull haven't had a current or future four-time world champion driving for them – the Daniil Kvyat/Daniel Ricciardo 2015 season, the only time in the last 16 completed seasons the team have finished outside the top three (fourth).

Patrese: Without Verstappen Red Bull will be at the back

Long-time F1 driver Riccardo Patrese has weighed in on the situation now, warning that the number of key departures could see performance fall off a cliff.

“Well," he told Prime Casino, "if Adrian Newey is not there anymore and Verstappen is leaving, then the level of Red Bull is what Tsunoda shows. And where is Tsunoda? In the back.

“At the moment they still live with something that Adrian left. And for next year, there is a completely new car coming that Adrian didn't make. And then if you don't have a driver like Max who can make the difference, then Red Bull will be at the back.”

Just seven of Red Bull's 172 points this season have been provided by drivers other than Verstappen, strongly suggesting that they'll need more than irritating adverts and a claggy aftertaste to turn around their future without the Dutchman.

