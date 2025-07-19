Lewis Hamilton confirms worst-case scenario at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has confirmed that he is enduring the worst-case scenario in his debut F1 season with Ferrari after significantly struggling with their 2025 challenger.

Last time out at Silverstone, Hamilton delivered an honest admission which raised the worrying likelihood that the current car contains none of his own preferences in setup.

The seven-time champion has grappled with many aspects of the SF-25 since making the switch to the Scuderia, and has now failed to secure a grand prix podium in his first 12 races in red.

The 40-year-old is sat down in sixth in the drivers' championship, trailing team-mate Charles Leclerc by 16 points after a disappointing outing at Silverstone.

At the British Grand Prix, Hamilton confirmed there are a number of elements within the current car that do not suit his driving style, revealing that he and his engineers are working hard to ensure none of those problems carry over to their machinery for 2026.

"It's still tough," he admitted to Sky Sports post-race. "It's a tough balance to drive and it's not a comfortable one. It's not one that I want to have in future.

"So I'm working with Loic (Serra) and all the guys at the factory to make sure that the next car will have some of my DNA, and hopefully we'll be able to get some of the characteristics that I'm hoping to have in it next year."

Lewis Hamilton was not happy with his SF-25 at Silverstone

Can Hamilton find new form in 2025?

After Sunday's race in Silverstone Hamilton further detailed his struggles with the Ferrari, saying: "I feel like I know how to explain to the team what I don't want built in next year's car.... what we have right now makes it so difficult to drive."

Hamilton decided to ditch Mercedes this season in order to try and secure a record-breaking eighth world championship title, but while Ferrari's performance struggles have so far left him unable to reach the podium, there could be a positive pivot on the horizon.

Both Hamilton and Leclerc took to the Scuderia's testing track in Mugello earlier this week, where they were allowed to complete 200 km of running to get an early indicator for their new rear suspension.

Ferrari have developed the modification for their SF-25 and if it works to the desired effect, could significantly improve their chances of handing Hamilton a car he can work with for the second half of the season.

The aim of the suspension change is to address an issue the team have battled with all year, which means they are unable to run their car at an optimal ride height.

The real cost of the issue was highlighted just two rounds into the 2025 campaign, when Hamilton was disqualified from the Chinese GP due to his rear skid block being under the minimum thickness.

Ferrari have been warned by Italian media to start listening to Hamilton and lean into his preferences, but he now faces a nervous wait until next weekend's Belgian GP to see whether the new suspension is truly the answer to their problems or not.

